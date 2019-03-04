MLS Roundup: Gameweek 1

Game Of The Week

The game of match week one in MLS was undoubtedly Colorado’s 3-3 stalemate with the Portland Timbers in what was the coldest MLS match on record.

A Deklan Wynne own goal midway through the second half looked to have decided the contest before Andre Shinyashiki snatched a late point for Colorado in the fourth minute of added time.

Portland will feel hard done by to drop two points in a game they ultimately dominated for large periods, but the Rapids fought back to give their fans something to celebrate in the harsh conditions.

LA Sides Get Off To Perfect Start

Last seasons nearly men LA Galaxy will be looking to put up a better fight for a playoff birth this time around. Their last match at the newly renamed Dignity Health Sports Park saw them throw away their chance to make the playoffs with a 3-2 defeat to Houston Dynamo.

However, the Galaxy started off strong this weekend as they edged past Chicago courtesy of a late Zlatan Ibrahimović header.

Bob Bradley and his LAFC side also started the season with a victory, but not without controversy. Roger Espinoza saw red with little over 5 minutes remaining before former Hull City forward Adama Diomande netted in the 94th minute to win the contest on his debut for the club.

Orlando Fight Back To Claim Draw

The two 2015 additions to the league, New York City FC and Orlando City SC, played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in Orlando, with Tesho Akindele completing an impressive second-half fightback for the hosts.

Cincinnati Off To Tough Start

Elsewhere, it was a difficult week for new boys FC Cincinnati who fell to a heavy 4-1 defeat to the Seattle Sounders at CenturyLink Field.

Jordan Morris netted twice in the space of ten first-half minutes to all but put the tie beyond the Orange and Blues, who had gone ahead in the thirteenth minute with their maiden MLS goal courtesy of Leonardo Bertone.

Minnesota Equal 2018 Win Record

Minnesota have already equalled their number of away league wins from last season with a 3-2 success at Vancouver, and will be looking to continue that and improve on a 2018 season which saw them draw 14 times in 17 away outings last term.

Holders Off To Tough Start

Holders Atlanta United also started the season with a defeat, as they fell to a 2-0 loss to a D.C United team who continued their strong home form from last season into the new campaign.