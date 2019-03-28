'Nothing to add' on Harry Maguire speculation states Brendan Rodgers

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers had 'nothing to add' on star defender Harry Maguire's future ahead of the Premier League match against Bournemouth.

The Northern Irishman was questioned on the matter during his pre-match press conference as league football returned after the international break.

Maguire has been heavily linked in the media with a move to Manchester United, but Rodgers did not seem worried by that going by his answers.

'Harry is very much a Leicester City player'

When asked about the speculation, Rodgers replied: "There’s nothing to add on that. Harry is very much a Leicester City player, a fantastic player who signed a new contract last year. There is nothing to add to that.”

The Foxes boss then turned his attention to the rest of his squad and affirmed that the club will fight to keep its best players.

He said: "The squad is full of very talented players. When they play to a high level consistently, that will always bring interest.

“The club will always do its best. You can never say the player will definitely be here. But the club will do its very best. All the players here enjoy playing for Leicester City, I’m quite relaxed on the situation with all the players.”

'He’s been great, the club has rewarded him with an extra year'

One player who's position has been strengthened at Leicester is Wes Morgan, who signed a new one year deal before the international break.

Rodgers spoke about the role that the club captain would partake in for the rest of this season and the next one, stating: “He’ll finish this season, he is ready, fit and strong. If he’s ready I’ll start him, or if not he will come off the bench and he will be ready when called upon.”

He added: “It’s always important to give clarity to players. It was important for me, he’s been great, the club has rewarded him with an extra year."