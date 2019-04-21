Everton 4-0 Manchester United: Solskjær's men humilated by dominant Toffees at Goodison

Manchester United lost for a fifth successive away game in all competitions as they were thumped 4-0 by Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon.

Goals from Richarlison, Gylfi Sigurðsson, Lucas Digne and Theo Walcott saw the Toffees earn the win which moves them up to seventh in the Premier League table.

This result, though, is a very concerning one for United as they have to play Manchester City and Chelsea in the next week and their confidence will be at an all-time low after today's result.

Both managers made changes after defeats

In terms of the team news before the game, both managers made changes to their starting elevens coming off the back of defeats.

Marco Silva made two changes bringing in Michael Keane and Morgan Schneiderlin due to suspension and injury as the hosts went in search of a third successive home win in the league.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær made three changes with Diogo Dalot, Nemanja Matic and Romelu Lukaku returning to the side in a must-win game for the visitors.

Early dominance from the hosts rewarded

The game itself started at a nice lively pace with the hosts starting on the front foot from the off which the visitors struggled to cope with.

Richarlison had the first chance of the game as he was denied by a brilliant save by David de Gea after a Idrissa Gueye cross into the box.

The brazillian wouldn't be denied a few minutes later, though, as he fired home a great left-footed strike into the top corner of the net following a Dominic Calvert-Lewin flick on from a long throw from Digne.

Therefore, it was down to United to try and respond and they almost got back on level terms with their only chance of the first half as a great long ball from Paul Pogba found Marcus Rashford but the striker's shot just went over the crossbar.

De Gea caught out by long range Sigudsson strike

The hosts, though, continued to look dangerous going forward and they were rewarded with their second goal of the game on the break.

Sigurdsson picked up the ball just inside the United half, before being allowed to run towards goal and unleash a strike which went into the back of the net, leaving De Gea flat-footed when he should have saved the strike.

The rest of the half was as comfortable as you can get for the hosts as they controlled the game well with the visitors having no answer and in need of a serious change in the second half if they were going to get back into the game.

Solskjær made changes but Everton added a third early in second half

Solskjær made a double change to his side at half-time as Ashley Young and Scott McTominay came on to try and get his side back in the game.

The players did start with much more purpose at the start of the second half but it was quickly stopped by a third Everton goal.

United failed to clear a corner properly with the ball falling to Digne, who unleashed a thunderous strike which left De Gea with no chance of keeping the ball out of the net.

Walcott punished more defensive errors from United to add a fourth

The confidence was flowing in the home side after the third goal and they added a fourth as the United defence was cut open yet again.

This time, Walcott helped himself to a goal as a great pass forward from Sigurdsson found the winger in on goal and he calmly slotted the ball home into the back of the net.

Toffees saw the game to a close without any hiccups

Luckily for United, the hosts took their foot off the pedal after their fourth goal and that allowed United to create some chances.

Anthony Martial should really have scored when he was given the ball in the box with space but somehow he put his shot wide of goal.

The forward then had United's only shot on target in the 85th minute with his shot from the edge of the box easily saved by Jordan Pickford.

That though was as good as it got for United in the game as the hosts saw the game out easily enough to seal a very convincing win and all but end the visitors hope of finishing in the top four this season.

Takeaways from the game

United annouced Solskjær far too early

It was all going so well for United when Solskjær took over as caretaker manager in December but since he was announced as the permanent manager things have gone on a downward spiral. The best thing, therefore, to do was wait until the season ended to stop this from happening and now all of a sudden United face a losing battle to qualify for the Champions League. Big mistake from the powers to be at the club.

Big summer window ahead for United

The truth is that United have so many players who don't warrant playing for the club. Therefore, Solskjær and the board need to get things right in the summer or face another year as bad as this. Solskjær may not want to bring in many players but these kind of performances so how much the club has fallen over the last few years.

Everton have a bright future ahead under Silva

Everton have shown in their last three home games against Chelsea, Arsenal and United that they can be a real force to be reckoned with under Silva. Therefore, next season the fans will want to see these kind of performances on a more regular basis and that could see them getting into Europe in the not to distant future.

Man of the match

Sigurdsson - The midfielder set the tone from the first to last minute of the game. He scored a brilliant goal plus set up the Toffees fourth goal which earned his side their most impressive win of the season. He has that in his locker though so if he keeps it up he can big an even bigger player for the hosts next season.