Frank Lampard praises Harry Wilson's nerves of steel after QPR win

Derby County manager Frank Lampard has heaped praise on Harry Wilson after the forwards stoppage-time penalty ensured a 2-0 win against Queens Park Rangers, simultaneously helping the club's pursuit of a play-off place.



Wilson steps up again for The Rams

The Liverpool loanee has attracted the headlines this season with a series of impressive performances helping steel Derby back into the top-six with only three games to play. Scoring a multitude of goals, he's showed the full range of his repertoire; some have been poachers goals, others long-range arrows into the top corner, or stunning free-kicks, one of which came at Old Trafford.



Wilson's quality has been there for all to see and it was he who would step up for the Rams again on an afternoon where it appeared Derby would suffer a critical blow in their pursuit of Premier League football.



0-0 going into stoppage time, Frank Lampard's side had been frustrated by QPR, struggling to maintain a consistent threat on goal. Yet, a dramatic late turn of efforts would ensure their hurdle was overcome. First, referee David Webb judged Luke Freeman to have fouled Jayden Bogle following an outstretched leg.



Showing nerves of steel, Wilson coolly slotted into the bottom left-hand corner beyond Joe Lumley. However, that wasn't the end of his heroics; a breakaway goal in the 11th minute of stoppage time would seal the victory, ensuring Derby moved ahead of Middlesbrough on goal difference with a game in hand.



Lampard praises Wilson's nerve after dramatic win at QPR



After the match, Frank Lampard was quick to praise the nerve shown by the 22-year-old, who kept plugging away on a difficult afternoon before getting his reward.

"It's one thing to have desire to score goals, and Harry has that, but it's another thing in the real, real moments to step up and take responsibility," Lampard said.

"There is probably more risk than reward in terms of if you miss how much people will remember it, so I'm pleased with that from him. The whole stadium felt the pressure but fair play to Harry, he kept a cool head."

