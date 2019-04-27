Mauricio Pochettino admits his side were suffering from tiredness as Spurs suffered defeat against West Ham

Tottenham stumbled to their first defeat since moving to their new stadium with Michail Antonio's goal enough to give West Ham three points on Saturday afternoon. Manuel Pellegrini's side were a threat throughout, utilising the forward's searing pace to hit Spurs on the counter-attack.

West Ham hand Spurs their first defeat in new stadium

A relatively even first-half failed to provide much in the way of goalmouth action, with Heung-son Min having the best chance of the half after Christian Eriksen played him through on goal. However, the South-Korean couldn't get any power behind his strike, making it a relatively routine save for Lukasz Fabianski, who impressed yet again for the Hammers.

The away side were revitalised in the second-half while Tottenham appeared to wither and they got their just reward through a fine move instigated by Marko Arnautovic. The maligned forward showed great vision, threading a through ball over the head of Toby Alderweireld and into the path of Antonio, whose powerful strike cannoned into the back of the net. It marked the first goal Spurs have conceded since moving from White Hart Lane, subsequently inflicting the Tottenham's first defeat at their new stadium as well.

Tottenham's fatigue shows ahead of crucial Champions League fixture

If Tottenham are to get anything out of their clash against Ajax in midweek they'll need to find another gear, with a noticeable dip in energy and creativity during the second-half a worry for Mauricio Pochettino. Indeed, the manager admitted his side were suffering from stress and fatigue on Saturday.

"The stress and fatigue arrived. We are competing with circumstances that are not the best", Pochettino said. "We arrived for this game in a different condition and that was an important factor in the second-half. It was really tough today."

"We cannot say now we were thinking about Tuesday. We wanted to win the three points to be in our position and arrive to the Champions League game in a very good mood and way, but it wasn't and now we need to move on."