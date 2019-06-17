Christian Eriksen rejects a possible move to Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur's Christian Eriksen has snubbed a potential move to Manchester United, according to reports.

The 27-year-old midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away from the Londoners this summer with the Dane looking for a new challenge.

However, it is believed Eriksen does not want a move to the Red Devils who will not be playing Champions League football next season.

Should he stay or should he go?

Eriksen has not hidden his thoughts of leaving Spurs this summer with a move to Real Madrid looking likely.

However, it is believed Zinedine Zidane does not wish to bring the playmaker to Madrid as he would prefer to sign Paul Pogba.

With Tottenham holding out for a fee of around £100M, a move to Madrid now seems unlikely for Eriksen.

However, the Dane has now declined a potential move to United as he wishes to continue playing Champions League football.

Earlier this month, Eriksen spoke to Ekstra Bladet where he said: “I feel that I am at a stage of my career where I would like to try something new.”

“Real Madrid is a step up but then it would take Real Madrid picking up the phone and making contact with Tottenham and say that they want Christian,” Eriksen said.

“And that they haven’t done as far as I know."

New contract?

Following a break down in a potential move to the Spanish capital, it was reported that Spurs' 'midfield dynamite' was willing to listen to a new contract offer.

It was reported that Spurs are willing to offer the Dane a new four-year deal with a significant increase in his wags.

The new and improved contract would make Eriksen the second highest earner at the club - only behind Harry Kane.

With his contract at Spurs running out next summer, it is unlikely his future will not be resolved this summer as Daniel Levy will not be wanting to let him go on a free.