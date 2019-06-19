Potter set to make Clarke his first signing for Brighton

Brighton are closing in on a deal for Portsmouth defender, Matthew Clarke.

According to The Argus, Clarke was due to have a medical today with good progress being made towards a deal.

The centre-half has been a rising star for Portsmouth this season as they reached the League One play-off semi-finals, making 60 appearances last season and scoring four goals.

Potter a fan of Clarke's

Brighton's manager, Graham Potter is a fan of Clarke. He was in the stands at Fratton Park for Portsmouth defeat to Sunderland in the play-off semi-finals.

Potter was keen to sign Clarke for Swansea, before leaving for The Seagulls and it now looks he will become his first signing.

The big question on many fans lips will be can Clarke make the step up from League One to Premier League football and that remains to be seen, but he would certainly be a exciting addition at just 22 years old.

Where Clarke could fit in

Clarke could well fit into a back three with Shane Duffy and Lewis Dunk may well be an option.

Potter did revert to a back three a few times last season with Swansea with mixed success, but with a group of talented centre half already at the club this could work brilliantly for Albion.