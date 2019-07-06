Olivier Ntcham admits he wants to depart Celtic Park

Olivier Ntcham has decided on his future with Celtic and the midfielder is now looking to force his way out of the Glasgow club.

There had been a previous bid from Porto FC but was rejected by Celtic as it clearly wasn't a large enough amount offered for Ntcham's services. There hasn't been any other official bids made as of yet.

SPFL is not good enough

After speaking to L'Equipe, he admitted a move away from Scotland would allow him to improve and progress his career.

"Games came one after another but with respect to my opponents, if the level isn’t high, you don’t progress. I was really disappointed not to have gone to Porto last summer."

It is fair to say that all most all Celtic fans are hoping to see the back of Ntcham after such a strong statement like that, it could put him in the same boat as Brendan Rodgers.

Where will he be off to now?

There has been interest shown from Marseille and that would see Ntcham moving back to his homeland, France. He told L'Equipe that going back to France would be good for him and would be something he was open to.

"The interest of the Marseille? It is flattering. It is a very big club with very big support. If I went to Marseille, I would blossom, I have always signed for clubs with lots of fans."

He said "I have always moved to clubs with loads of fans" and this is about the best thing he's had to say about Celtic so far. This could end bitterly for both player and club.

He has been a fantastic servant for Celtic, being such a big impact in those huge games.

For everyone's sake, Celtic will hope it will end respectfully and both parties can move on.