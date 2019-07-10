Chris Wilder signs new Sheffield United deal

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has signed a new three-year deal keeping him at Bramall Lane until 2022.

The deal comes after the 51-year-old secured two promotions in three years with his boyhood club, winning the League One title in 2017 in his first campaign in charge, and then securing automatic promotion to the top flight last season.

The Blades' Boss is no stranger to promotion success in his managerial career and has achieved the feat in League Two with his former club Northampton Town as well as League One and the Championship with his current employers Sheffield United en route to becoming a Premier League coach.

Alongside Wilder, the club have also stated that his backroom staff will also be handed new deals 'in the not too distant future'.

Wilder Reaping the Rewards

Wilder's success at the South Yorkshire club was recognised last season as the former Blades defender was awarded Championship Manager of the Year after his second place finish secured automatic promotion to the promised land of the Premier League.

The Blades boss was also named LMA Manager of the Year, pipping Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to the award.

Backing of the Board

In a club statement Sheffield United Chief Executive, Stephen Bettis said: "On behalf of the board I'm delighted the formalities have been concluded and Chris has been rewarded."

"Chris signing a new contract underpins everything we are attempting to do at Bramall Lane. He's been the catalyst for our success over the past few years, he is a driven individual and his focus since promotion was secured has been preparing the club for the Premier League."