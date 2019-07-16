Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny can 'leave for the right price'

Arsenal will allow rebellious captain Laurent Koscielny to leave the club if they receive a suitable offer, according to Sky Sports.

Koscielny, previously a loyal servant, stunned the club and its supporters when he refused to join the rest of the squad on their pre-season tour of the United States in the hope of forcing a transfer.

It is thought that the Frenchman wants his contract to be cancelled so he can leave the club for free, but Arsenal are reluctant to countenance that option at the moment.

There is interest in the 33-year-old within Ligue 1, with Bordeaux leading the chase ahead of Rennes and Lyon.

It is unclear how much Arsenal would demand, but the player's age, together with the fact that only 12 months remain on his deal, will serve as a significant limiting factor.

Koscielny awaits punishment

Arsenal have already opened internal disciplinary proceedings.

Koscielny is widely expected to be stripped of the armband following his show of defiance.

"We are very disappointed by Laurent’s actions, which are against our clear instructions," they said in their initial statement.

Manager Unai Emery was tight-lipped on the issue when addressing the press following his side's friendly win against Colorado Rapids, insisting Koscielny was an 'important player' but reiterating that it was a matter to be settled behind closed doors.

With Petr Cech and Aaron Ramsey having recently departed the club, the captaincy will fall to either Mesut Ozil or Granit Xhaka.

Who will replace Koscielny?

Should Koscielny secure the move he desires, Arsenal will lose not only his quality but also his vast experience.

Before he took his stance, they were closing in on a deal for St Etienne's William Saliba.

Arsenal intended to sign the 18-year-old defender before loaning him back to the French outfit for the 19/20 season.

It remains to be seen whether they will seek his immediate integration in the wake of these developments, or indeed whether Saliba's head has been turned by interest from rivals Spurs.