Kyle Walker-Peters relishing his opportunity with Spurs

Kyle Walker-Peters has said he is relishing the opportunity to show Mauricio Pochettino what he is capable of this season.

The young right-back has not been able to claim a consistent spot in the Tottenham Hotspur side but with the imminent departure of Kieran Trippier that is likely to change.

Walker-Peters departed London on Wednesday with the Spurs side in their journey to Singapore to begin their pre-season tour.

Huge opportunity

Pochettino has never been shy of depending on his youth players when needed and Walker-Peters is no exception.

Speaking to the Club's website, Walker-Peters spoke of his aim to progress:

“Pre-season is the opportunity to show the gaffer what you can do and try and get yourself in his plans for the season. That’s my aim," he said.

The 22-year-old made his Premier League debut in Spurs' opening game of the 2017/18 season away to Newcastle United where he earned the MOTM award.

“We get the opportunity to compete against the quality of Juventus and United in Asia, two top teams.

“These games, ultimately they are for fitness, but when you compete you want to win.

“From the moment we walk through the doors in pre-season, you get the sense ‘this is it, we’re going for it again’. Everyone is excited. Everyone is determined - and we want to win.”

Is there a place for KWP?

With Trippier all-but signed for Atletico Madrid, it leaves Serge Aurier and Walker-Peters as the only two out-and-out right-backs.

Therefore, yes, the youngster is likely to gain some game time especially with the likelihood of Aurier picking up an injury throughout the season.

Juan Foyth is the only other current Spurs player who would be likely to fill in at right-back after impressing throughout the Copa America for Argentina in that position.

With the trust Pochettino has put in Walker-Peters in the past it is expected that we will see a lot of the youngster both in the Premier League and Champions League.