Betfred Cup round-up: Hearts cruise to victory but St. Johnstone suffer shock defeat

Over the last two days, the second round of group stage fixtures were played in the Betfred Cup and there has been some shock results produced:

Group A

After a less than impressive performance against Dundee United on Friday night, in which they had to settle for a penalty shootout victory, Hearts got back to winning ways.

Debutant Craig Halkett put The Jambos in front against Cowdenbeath, just eight minutes into his first competitive match in maroon. Then, Anthony MacDonald doubled the lead on 22 minutes, as Hearts comfortably beat the League Two side 2-0.

Elsewhere in the group, Dundee United were also victorious against League Two opposition as they defeated Stenhousemuir 2-1 at Ochilview.

Goals from Paul Watson and Callum Butcher early in the second half was enough to see off The Warriors, despite an Andy Munro consolation with 20 minutes to go.

Group B

Ross County hit Montrose for four on Saturday, and did the same to Brechin at Glebe Park on Tuesday, winning 4-0. Ross Stewart scored a brace before the half-time interval, and Billy McKay and Blair Spittal completed the rout in the second half.

In what was the shock of the round of fixtures, Montrose took three points off Premiership side St Johnstone at Links Park thanks to a Terry Masson strike on 72 minutes.

Group C

There were a lot of goals in this group, starting with a six goal thriller at the Indodrill Stadium between Alloa Athletic and Elgin City. Elgin led 1-0 at half time through Russell Dingwall, but Alan Trouten levelled the scoring after 54 minutes.

Shane Sutherland put Elgin back in front a minute later, only for Liam Buchanan to level immediately for the hosts.

Kevin Cawley thought he’d won it for Alloa who went 3-2 up with 15 minutes to go, but Stephen Bronsky made it 3-3 with only two minutes remaining. Elgin claimed the bonus point after a penalty shootout victory.

On Wednesday night, Arbroath put six past Stirling Albion in a convincing 6-1 thrashing. David Gold and Michael McKenna put the Championship side 2-0 up at the break, but Dylan Mackin got one back for the hosts two minutes after half time.

Gold made it 3-1 just ten minutes later, then Arbroath scored three more in the final eight minutes with Colin Hamilton netting the fourth, followed by a Greig Spence double to seal the three points.

Group D

Group D saw another couple of shocks, as Inverness and Dundee were both held to draws by lower league opposition.

Peterhead held the Caley Jags to a goalless draw at Balmoor and claimed the bonus point thanks to an 11-10 penalty shootout victory.

In the marathon shootout, the penalties came all the way to the goalkeepers. Inverness goalkeeper Mark Ridgers missed his effort, but Peterhead’s shot-stopper Greg Fleming converted his.

There was another goalless draw at the Balmoral Stadium, as Cove Rangers did brilliantly to come away with a point against Dundee.

It would be heartbreak for the League Two side in the shootout though, as The Dark Blues claimed the bonus point.

Group E

Morton took all three points against Dumbarton, hammering Jim Duffy’s men 6-1. A Morgyn Neill own goal after 15 minutes started the rout, and goals from Peter Grant, Kyle Jacobs, Lewis Strapp and John Sutton made it 5-0 by half time.

Neill made up for his own goal by pulling one back for The Sons, but Bob McHugh made it six for David Hopkin’s side who got off to a brilliant start in their first match of the group.

A six-goal thriller took place at Palmerston, as Queen of the South were held to a 3-3 draw by Annan.

Connor Murray gave The Doonhamers the lead after 23 minutes, and Scott Mercer made it 2-0 three minutes later. Matty Douglas got one back for the visitors on 34 minutes, but Stephen Dobbie made it 3-1 before the break.

Lewis McLear and Jordan Holt were on target for Annan as they clawed back level to claim a point. But, Queens took the bonus point after a 5-4 victory on penalties.

Group F

On Tuesday night, Partick Thistle made it two wins from two in the Betfred Cup, as they defeated Queens Park 2-1 in Airdrie.

Goals from Kenny Miller and Thomas Robson before the break were enough to see off The Spiders, who grabbed one back through Kouider-Aissa Salim.

On Wednesday, Hamilton beat Clyde 3-1 at Ochilview, with work being done at Broadwood.

Scott McMann put Accies 1-0 up before the break, before Blair Alston made it two on 51 minutes. Kristoffer Syvertsen pulled one back for the Bully Wee, but Lewis Smith sealed the three points for the Premiership side 13 minutes from time.

Group G

Livingston saw off the challenge from Ayr United on Tuesday with a 2-1 victory at the Tony Macaroni Arena. The Honest Men put seven past Berwick on Saturday but were 1-0 down to The Lions after Aymen Souda netted on his first start for the club.

Ayr equalised six minutes after the breakthrough Andy Murdoch, but Ricki Lamie won it for the Premiership side with seven minutes remaining.

Meanwhile, Falkirk were 1-0 winners as they hosted Stranraer. New loan signing Declan McManus got the only goal of the game on nine minutes as The Bairns claimed their first three points after penalty defeat to Livi at the weekend.

Group H

After a 3-2 victory over St Mirren on Sunday, Dunfermline continued their fine form with a 6-0 win at home to Albion Rovers.

It was Kyle Turner who opened the scoring after two minutes at East End Park, then a goal from Aaron Comrie and a Kevin Nisbet hat trick sent The Pars into half time 5-0 to the good.

Kyle Turner added his second of the game on 53 minutes as the Coatbridge side were comfortably beaten.

It took until the 88th minute for St Mirren to break the deadlock against Edinburgh City. New signing Oan Djorkaeff converted a penalty to give The Buddies a 1-0 victory over the League Two side, giving them their first three points in the group.