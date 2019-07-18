PSG show interest in Danny Rose with Spurs open to offers

Paris Saint Germain are showing interest in Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose after the 28-year-old was excluded from their Asia tour.

The north London club departed the country on Wednesday ahead of their pre-season tour of Asia.

After years of speculation, it seems Rose's future at Spurs is finally coming to a close with various club's keen on acquiring the left-back.

Uncertain future

Rose has made it no secret in the past when he has wanted a move away from Spurs and in June he admitted he could leave this summer.

Following England's victory over Switzerland, the left-back said:

"I don't know what the future holds now," the 29-year-old said.

"I'm looking forward to a break. If I'm back at Tottenham next season, great, if I'm not - great. I'll just have to wait and see.

"It has been no secret that my name has been mentioned quite a few times in terms of players moving on and I'll be just sitting tight over the next few weeks and just seeing what happens.

“Either way I'm prepared for whatever happens," Rose added.

Rose was signed from Leeds United in 2007, however, it seems Mauricio Pochettino would prefer to replace the Doncaster-born defender.

A long time coming?

Pochettino normally cuts players out of his squad when they reach a certain age with a few exceptions.

With Rose having just turned 29-years-old it seems Pochettino is looking for a long-term replacement which could come in the form of Ryan Sessegnon.

Ben Davies put pen-to-paper last week to confirm his stay at Spurs for another five years until 2024.

Pochettino admitted following the Champions League final a 'painful rebuild' would likely happen this summer and it seems to be in full swing.