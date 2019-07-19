on VAVEL
Liverpool vs Borussia Dortmund Live Stream and Score Updates

Follow along for Liverpool vs Borussia Dortmund live stream, squads preview and score updates in pre-season friendly 2019. The Reds begin their US tour with a high-quality game against Jurgen Klopp's former club. Kick-off at 01.00 BST.

Previous meetings
Inevitably, the meeting between these two sides that springs to mind is the 2016 Europa League epic, but this is in fact their third pre-season clash in five years.

Dortmund, dealt a 4-0 beating at Anfield in August 2014, ran out 3-1 victors when the teams faced one another in the 2018 International Champions Cup in North Carolina.

This fixture of course holds a special significance for Klopp, beloved by both sets of supporters, but his focus will be less on the result than on his team’s overall performance.

Dortmund team news
Die Schwarzgelben are at virtually full strength for this encounter. Among the big names who are likely to get minutes are Sancho, Marco Reus and Mario Gotze.

New arrivals Mats Hummels, Julian Brandt, Nico Schulz and Thorgan Hazard will play alongside their new team-mates once again.

Liverpool team news
Four key players – Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson and skipper Jordan Henderson, could make their first starts of the summer after returning to training shortly before the squad jetted off. 

The Reds remain without Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Alisson owing to their post-season international commitments.

Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri have not travelled due to injury, while new signing Sepp van den Berg continues to await international clearance.

Klopp will likely continue to field plenty of young talent, including the likes of Brewster, Harry Wilson and Ki-Jana Hoever.

The Notre Dame Stadium
Jurgen Klopp joked in his pre-match press conference that everything was better stateside except the stadium, but that’s not to say it isn't an impressive venue. Traditionally the home of the University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish, it seats a whopping 80,000. Both clubs will hope it’s at capacity.
What about Dortmund?
Dortmund have already been in action in the US, having beaten Seattle Sounders 3-1 on Thursday, with Marius Wolf, Paco Alcacer and Jadon Sancho on target.

After they play Liverpool, it’s a week of training before their next friendly match against Udinese in Austria.

The plan for the US tour
It’s two games in quick succession for the Reds, who will meet Sevilla in Boston on Sunday at 23.00 UK time. They then head to New York to face Sporting Libson on Thursday before returning to the UK for a game against Napoli in Edinburgh.
Liverpool's pre-season so far
The European champions' preparations for the new season have begun successfully. A 6-0 thumping of Tranmere on July 11 was followed by a 3-1 victory at Bradford City on Sunday.

James Milner, who looks in fine fettle, scored twice before Rhian Brewster’s third strike in two games settled the contest.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK’s coverage of the first match of Liverpool’s pre-season tour of the United States against Borussia Dortmund. Kick-off at the Notre Dame Stadium in Indiana is at 01.00 BST. Follow along with VAVEL until then for all the build-up to this high-quality friendly.
