Liverpool vs Borussia Dortmund Live Stream and Score Updates
Follow along for Liverpool vs Borussia Dortmund live stream, squads preview and score updates in pre-season friendly 2019. The Reds begin their US tour with a high-quality game against Jurgen Klopp's former club. Kick-off at 01.00 BST.
Dortmund, dealt a 4-0 beating at Anfield in August 2014, ran out 3-1 victors when the teams faced one another in the 2018 International Champions Cup in North Carolina.
This fixture of course holds a special significance for Klopp, beloved by both sets of supporters, but his focus will be less on the result than on his team’s overall performance.
New arrivals Mats Hummels, Julian Brandt, Nico Schulz and Thorgan Hazard will play alongside their new team-mates once again.
The Reds remain without Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Alisson owing to their post-season international commitments.
Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri have not travelled due to injury, while new signing Sepp van den Berg continues to await international clearance.
Klopp will likely continue to field plenty of young talent, including the likes of Brewster, Harry Wilson and Ki-Jana Hoever.
After they play Liverpool, it’s a week of training before their next friendly match against Udinese in Austria.
James Milner, who looks in fine fettle, scored twice before Rhian Brewster’s third strike in two games settled the contest.