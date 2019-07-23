Newcastle smash club transfer record to sign striker Joelinton

Newcastle United have officially announced their first signing of the summer, with Brazilian striker Joelinton becoming the clubs record transfer after signing from Hoffenheim 1899.

The fee is reported to be in the region of £40 million, which easily surpasses the previous transfer record when Newcastle signed Miguel Almiron in January.

After selling Joselu to Deportivo Alaves and Ayoze Perez to Leicester City in a £30 million deal, Steve Bruce would have been keen to bolster his side's attack and could well bring in more additions to bolster his strike force before the window ends.

Free agents Danny Welbeck, Andy Carroll and Southampton's Charlie Austin have been linked with moves to St James Park before this summers deadline.

What Joelinton will add to Newcastle's strike force

The new signing, who has signed a six-year deal with Newcastle, may not have the power of Salomon Rondon, although he is much quicker and prefers to run with the ball rather than play as a target man.

He has even played on the right and left for Hoffenheim, but will usually play down the middle, often dropping into midfield to collect the ball and bring it forward.

Rondon, who reunited with former boss Rafael Benitez after signing for Dalian Yifang earlier in the summer, maybe a bigger physical presence when compared to Joelinton, but the Brazilian still possesses some similarities.

At 6'1, Joelinton is still an aerial threat, showing in the Bundesliga last season that he can handle the physical side of the game too, whilst he is much faster than he may look and often uses that when working hard off the ball.

What do the stats say?

The Brazilian has made just 29 appearances for Hoffenheim, scoring seven goals and creating the same number of assists. However, the striker spent two years on loan at Rapid Wien, making 60 appearances and scoring 15 goals.

He also has experience playing in Europe, making five appearances in the UEFA Champions League last season for Hoffenheim, scoring a 92nd minute equaliser to earn his side a draw in the group stage against Olympique Lyonnais.

At the age of just 20, he played in the UEFA Europa League for Rapid Wien, scoring goals against KRC Genk and Athletic Bilbao in two of the six group stage games that he played in.

Steve Bruce delighted with new addition

Steve Bruce had his say on Joelinton after he became the first signing since the new boss was announced.

He said: “The kid’s got an exciting time ahead of him. He’s a smashing young player and we’re obviously delighted to get him. It’s been going on for a little bit now, so to get him is great for everybody.

“He’s got everything that a modern-day player wants. He’s big, strong and athletic, and of course he’s got age on his side too which is vitally important.

“He’s learned the history and wanted it (the number nine shirt), and that’s always a big shirt to fill. He’s risen to that challenge, and I’m sure he will be a big, big favourite of the supporters. He’s got an incredible work-rate about him, he’s got a really good humility about him, and all the attributes a top striker needs.”

It will be interesting to see how the Brazilian adapts to life in the Premier League, he certainly has the attributes to be a successful signing for Newcastle as he becomes the clubs record signing.