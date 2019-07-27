Tottenham intensify interest in Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon

It really is stunning how things have changed for Fulham over the course of the year with respect to Ryan Sessegnon.

Tottenham Hotspur, who have been monitoring the young Englishman for multiple windows now, are reportedly close to ending that chapter of Sessegnon's career

He went from being valued at over £60 million by Fulham during their promotion campaign to just over £20 million this summer, after not setting the Premier League on fire last season and having just a year left on his contract.

Where does Sessegnon fit in?

The obvious answer is that the 19-year-old will slot in at left-back to replace Danny Rose, as the 29-year-old did not join Spurs on their preseason in hopes of finding a move. So far, Rose has been linked with PSG, Juventus, and most recently, Newcastle.

Despite that Rose-shaped hole-to-be at Tottenham, we could see Sessegnon in a more attacking role at some point.

Last season, that is where Sessegnon was more often deployed, playing 19 times as a left midfielder/winger and just eight times as a left-back.

United also interested

Spurs are not the only Premier League side to show interest in the youngster.

Manchester United have also - reportedly - made contact with Fulham over the potential signing of Sessegnon.

Despite the interest from the Red Devils and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in particular, it is reported Spurs is the preferred destination for the 19-year-old.

However, it is not believed either side have made an official bid yet with 11 days remaining in the summer transfer window.