Harry Kane is confident he will feel the benefits of a proper pre-season this year

Harry Kane has admitted he is feeling in the best condition going into the new Premier League season that he has for years.

Kane looks like he is back to his best after his audacious half-way line strike against Juventus and his cool finish against Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Wedding, holiday and relaxation has helped Kane to feel sharp ahead of the new season

Talking after Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 victory against Real Madrid in the Audi Cup semi-final, Kane described his situation last year as the total opposite to his situation this year.

"It's been nice. I compare it to last year when we had just five days before playing against Newcastle. It's a totally different situation. It's helped me," said Kane.

"I had a nice off-season, obviously got married, relaxed and chilled out. I've come back ready to go, as the whole team has, and I feel sharp.

"There's still a couple more pre-season games, but I'm going into the season as fresh as I have been for a long while and, hopefully, I can take advantage of that."

Lack of pre-season last campaign had a detrimental effect

Kane ended the 2017/18 campaign with 30 goals in the league for Spurs and a 2018 World Cup Golden Boot to show for his efforts.

The forward also ended the 2017 calendar year breaking the record for most Premier League goals in a single year, scoring 39.

Furthermore, he scored the most in Europe in all competitions, scoring 56 - breaking the seven-year dominance of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as Europe's top goalscorer in a calendar year.

However, it was clear to everyone that he was burning out in the final few games of the World Cup and would need an extended break to return to fitness.

Despite scoring an impressive 17 goals in 28 Premier League games, Kane still was struggling for fitness throughout the season and did not look at his best.

His recurring ankle injury plagued his season last year, and Kane, who turned 26-years-old this week, believes his pre-season training will be back to his clinical best.

Kane and his teammates will take on Bayern Munich in the Audi Cup final on Wednesday 31 July at 7:30pm (BST).