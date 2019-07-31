West Ham weighing up late move for Chuba Akpom

After securing the signing Sebastien Haller, West Ham United have been on a search for another striker to provide competition for the Frenchman and Javier Hernandez.



Recently we covered the Hammers' interest in Donyell Malen and Albian Ajeti, but now, according to the Daily Mail, it looks like they identified their next target in an ex-Arsenal striker, Chuba Akpom, who they scouted in PAOKs 5-1 trashing of Fortuna Sittard.

Player's profile: Is he a gamble worth taking?

It certainly is a question worth asking regarding the fact that Akpom, a striker, has not been known for being clinical in front of the net.



His loan stints at Hull City, Brighton & Hove Albion, Nottingham Forest, Coventry City and Bradford City were very much unimpressive, as the ex-Arsenal man managed only three goals in over 60 appearances.



But it looks like the decision to sign for PAOK reignited his goalscoring abilities, as the Greek side enjoyed a title-winning campaign in which they went unbeaten, with Akpom himself scoring six goals in 20 appearances - his best season tally yet.



Being a pacey and a tricky striker he would be a good addition to Manuel Pellegrini's side as West Ham currently lack a player of his type.



Having sent scouts to the Netherlands to search for a viable, and cheap, striking option, reportedly the Hammers are ready to take a punt on the 23-year-old who's valued at approximately £5m.



And it looks like they chose the perfect game to scout as Akpom scored four out of his side's five goals, as well as impressing with his main strengths - work-rate, pace and on the ball ability.



Although the Hammers are the arguably biggest club to be keeping an eye on the forward, Stade Rennais and Mainz 04 are also rumoured to be interested, which would force Pellegrini to decide for or against the move in the coming days.