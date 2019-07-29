West Ham United eyeing young duo Donyell Malen and Albian Ajeti

It's a widely known fact that after West Ham's successful pursuit of Sebastien Haller, their main target, Manuel Pellegrini wants to bring one more forward to the club.



Despite the recent talks about Moussa Marega the Hammers are looking to bring in someone younger and potentially more versatile than the Malian.



And according to the most reliable insider, @ExWHUemployee, it looks like West Ham have identified their two primary targets, and scouted both of them at once, go head to head against each other.

Players' profiles - who are the youngsters in question?

1. Donyell Malen

The 20-year-old Dutchman, who has been described as a "tremendously quick player who possesses great dribbling skills and an aptitude for prolific goal-scoring", is currently shining on all fronts for PSV, as he scored the winning goal against FC Basel in their UEFA Champions League Qualifiers tie.



Donyell started his career in AFC Ajax's academy in which he spent eight years. Then scouts from Arsenal acknowledged his talent and brought him to London at 16 years of age, before ultimately giving him away just two years later to Ajax's biggest league rivals, PSV, for £500k.



After a year spent in their academy setup, he's been promoted to the Farmers' first-team, and it's safe to say that he took this chance very well.



15 goal contributions in his first professional season only prove the size of his talent. He can play on both wings as well as up-front, but arguably his best position is on the left flank which fits well with him being right-footed.



And as mentioned at the start, he's started 2019/20 with a bang. After Luuk De Jong's departure for Sevilla FC, it was Malen that was the first name as a centre-forward on Mark van Bommel's team-sheet, and the youngster repaid his managers trust with an assist and a very late winner, that leaves his team on a pole-position before the second leg

2. Albian Ajeti

On the other side of the barricade, there was the 22-year-old Swiss international - Albian Ajeti.



Definitely a player with a lower profile than Malen, but one that doesn't step-off with his ability. He's very fast and agile for being 6'0" tall, but unlike Donyell, he only has one preferred position - centre-forward.



He's a clinical striker whose biggest strength, outside of finishing, is his positioning inside and around the box. He can create goals with his presence and creativity as well as play as a typical fox-in-the-box waiting for teammates to create chances for him.



The academy product of Basel never got a real shot at the first team as he got sold to FC Augsburg for just under £1m, but he didn't manage to show his ability in the Bundesliga.

After just one-and-a-half years, and a failed loan spell at St.Gallen, he was back at the RotBlau, but this time with an intention of making his mark, after pinning a five-year-deal.



And he certainly did manage to make himself is known as after the 2017/18 season he became not only a regular starter for the club but also his country, having made his debut in 2018.



21 goals and 11 assists in 43 games throughout all competitions last season are an obvious sign of what he's capable of, and at only 22 years of age, he's being scouted by big English clubs, with West Ham and West Brom heavily linked to sign him.



And by the luck of the draw it just happened that in the same game in which Malen scored, Ajeti also managed to get himself on a scoresheet.

After a good through-ball from one of his teammates on the stroke of half-time, he managed to burst through one of PSV' centre-backs and finish calmly at the far post, leaving West Ham with a right headache.

The verdict

No matter which player West Ham decide on - if any of course - they will be getting a special talent. Either a Thierry Henry-Esque winger/forward in Donyell Malen who's very fast, very skilfull and has an eye for goal or a great all-around striker in Albian Ajeti - the choice is in Pellegrini' hands and his current preference.