Tottenham Hotspur 'interested' in Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho

Tottenham Hotspur are sensationally being tipped as the favourites to sign FC Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho on a season-long loan.

The former-Liverpool midfielder is said to be destined for a move back to the Premier League with his career in Spain believed to be over.

A potential deal for the Brazilian would all-but concede Christian Eriksen's future at Spurs with Manchester United hoping to snatch the Dane.

Late but great deal?

The proposed deal is a season-long loan for the midfielder to join with the option to buy at the end of the loan with a fee of around £21m is believed to be the fee in which Barcelona are hoping to achieve.

During his time in England, Coutinho made 201 appearances in which he netted on 54 occasions and even put Barça ahead at Wembley last season.

According to Sky Sports News, Mauricio Pochettino has called the midfielder to try and convince him to join.

Coutinho played under Pochettino for Espanyol before he made the permanent move from Inter Milan to Merseyside.

Spurs' North London rivals, Arsenal have reportedly since adjusted their attention to reinforcing their brittle defence.

Eriksen with one foot out the door

Any deal which would see Coutinho join Spurs would lead to the departure of wantaway midfielder Christian Eriksen.

The Dane has publically voiced his desire to leave the club with Manchester United now the favourites in the race for his signature.

“I feel that I am at a stage of my career where I would like to try something new,” Eriksen told the Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet.

“I have the deepest respect for everything that is happening at Tottenham and it would not be something negative to stay. But I have also said that I would like to try something new.

“I hope that something will be decided this summer. That is the plan," he added.