Liverpool confirm goalkeeper Alisson Becker out for 'a few weeks' with calf injury

Liverpool have suffered an early blow with no.1 goalkeeper Alisson Becker ruled out for a number of weeks with a calf injury.

The Brazilian had to be substituted in the first-half of the Reds' opening-day victory against Norwich City.

The injury is undoubtedly a setback, but there were some fears that it was significantly more serious.

Klopp is hopeful last season's Premier League Golden Glove winner will return to action within six weeks.

“[It’s] not too cool," he told the club website. "It’s a calf injury which takes him obviously out for a while.

“I don’t want to make now [an] exact prognosis on when he will be back but it will not be Wednesday [the UEFA Supercup Final against Chelsea] for sure, so now then we have to see. It takes a while, it takes a couple weeks for sure, and we have to see.

“I saw already like ‘six weeks’ and stuff like this, but Ali was not a lot injured in his career so I would like to wait a little bit to see how he develops in that process now, but he is not in for the next few weeks.”

Games Alisson could miss

Alisson's absence for the remainder of August is a near-certainty, meaning he will miss the games against Chelsea, Southampton, Arsenal and Burnley.

He will hope to step-up his recovery during the international break which follows the visit to Turf Moor and perhaps return to contention for a home game against Newcastle on September 14, which precedes the first round of Champions League fixtures.

The trip to Stamford Bridge the following weekend could be a more realistic target.

In the interim, Adrian, who was brought on in his place just days after signing for the club, will take over.

The former West Ham 'keeper has played well over a century of Premier League games, and Liverpool will hope his experience tells over what could be a tricky spell.

Reds set to sign Lonergan

With third-choice Caoimhin Kelleher himself still recovering from an injury, Liverpool face something of a goalkeeping crisis.

Their chosen solution is to make an emergency move for the veteran Andy Lonergan, who could be on the bench in midweek.

Free agent Lonergan trained with and played for Klopp's side over pre-season.

Initially, the club did not intend to offer him a deal, but clearly a great deal has changed in recent days.