Carlisle United vs Mansfield Town: Dempster seeks first win as Stags manager

Mansfield Town head to Brunton Park on Saturday, looking for their first win of the 2019-20 League Two season when they face Carlisle United.

Both sides have been tipped to compete at the top end of the table this term, but have had mixed starts.

Carlisle United began their season with a 2-1 home win over Crawley Town before losing 3-2 away at Swindon Town. The Cumbrians ended Barnsley's 32 game unbeaten home run in midweek, with a stunning 3-0 win in the Carabao Cup.

Remarkably, the Stags have drawn all three of their games under John Dempster 2-2. In their league fixtures they came from two goals down to salvage draws against both Newport County and Morecambe. They then drew with Shrimps again before losing on penalties in midweek.

Steven Pressley's side won the last meeting between the two teams back in January, their only win over the Stags in their last five encounters (three losses, one draw).

Team news

Carlisle striker Hallam Hope should be fit enough for the bench after recovering from hamstring and back problems which he had suffered since pre-season. Brentford loanee Canice Carroll will miss the match through suspension.

Mansfield will be without long-term absentees Craig Davies and Bobby Olejnik for the clash. Midfielder Jacob Mellis, alongside defender Matt Preston, are suspended for the fixture.

Key clash

Rookie manager Dempster will be going up against his much more experienced counterpart Pressley this weekend. With 323 games as a manager - including 188 wins - Pressley has certainly been around the block. Dempster on the other hand has drawn all three of his games in management. Both managers favour a high-pressing, attacking style of play, so expect an open game this Saturday.

What the managers have said

Pressley has urged his side to build on their midweek performance ahead of the Stags' visit.

"It's about us doing our jobs properly, and that's been stressed to the players. We can't have a situation where we play well one week only to be indifferent the next. We're constantly working hard to improve and hopefully this game will be another example of that," he told the club's official website.

"We saw on Tuesday night just how effective our approach can be. Barnsley made changes, but that was a very strong side and our players matched them for effort and quality, and the result came off the back of that. It goes without saying that we want to give our fans more of the same."

Dempster revealed he would like nothing more than a 1-0 win on Saturday, after seeing his side concede six goals in three matches.

“It was eventful again on Tuesday night which seems to be the case with us at the minute. I'd be quite happy if we picked up a few 1-0 wins on the way and have less eventful games," he told the club's official website.

“You don't need to be a rocket scientist to say that if we can improve our goals against column, whether that be from open play or set plays, we will be okay.

“We have players who can score goals and we have players who can create goals in our squad.

“We do look a threat going forward this season and, if we can tighten up against them, I am sure we can leave Carlisle with a positive result.”