Scottish Championship Round Up : Morton Mount Manic Comeback

Cappielow Comeback

A frantic finish in Friday night's televised game between Greenock Morton and Partick Thistle saw the home side comeback from two goals down, to win 3-2 at Cappielow Park.

Veteran striker Kenny Miller got the scoring underway when he ran on to a lofted header from the Thistle defence, and slotted the ball into the net, just like he has done throughout his career.

Three minutes later, Rafa de Vita timed a perfect volley on the edge of the box, as he stabbed the ball beyond Danny Rogers and put Partick in control.

With only 18 minutes to play, the script started to look as if it may have a different ending than we all expected.

Thistle goalkeeper Scott Fox allowed the home side hope when he got his hands to a Nicky Cadden free-kick, but his unconvincing save sent the ball into his own net.

Five minutes later, a Morton corner was flicked on at the near post, and striker John Sutton, who recently come out of retirement, was waiting to tap into the net, levelling the score at 2-2 with 12 minutes to go.

With 80 minutes on the clock, Lewis Strapp fired in a trademark long throw, which was helped on by defender Brian McLean, and the ball bounced into the far corner to clinch the comeback for the Cappielow men.

Super Scoring Shankland

Lawrence Shankland continued his goalscoring run as his double helped Dundee United to a 2-0 win over Dunfermline Athletic at East End Park.

The striker's first was helped beyond goalkeeper Ryan Scully with a deflection after ten minutes. Shankland had a second on the half hour mark when he got on the end of Paul McMullan's cross to make it two.

The Terrors keep up their 100% record in the league, a record that can only be boasted by Celtic, Rangers and Liverpool in the UK.

Happy Honest Men

Ayr United got back to winning ways defeating Queen of the South 1-0 at Somerset Park.

Stephen Kelly's superb first half volley was enough to give The Honest Men the victory, but Queens will look back with regret as Stephen Dobbie and Faissal El Bakhtaoui passed up potential chances to score.

Bobby Linn for the Win

Arbroath travelled to Alloa Athletic and took away all three points to seal their first victory, in the Scottish Championship.

Red Lichties striker Linn, who was on super scoring form last season, drilled a shot low into the corner in the first half, which turned out to be the only goal of the game.

The win means that the Championship newcomers have now taken an impressive four points from their first three games.

Devoid of goals at Dens

Dundee and Inverness Caledonian Thistle played out a 0-0 draw on Saturday at Dens Park.

An entertaining first half saw chances fall both ways as Inverness hit the post, and Kane Hemmings passed up the opportunity to get his first goal in his second spell for Dundee, as he dragged his shot wide of the post.

These sides met a few weeks ago in the League Cup with Dundee coming out on top in a close game, and it looked very similar, with neither side able to get the goal to snatch the points.

Most notably, the result leaves Dundee four points behind their fierce rivals Dundee United going into the first Dundee derby of the season, which is the televised fixture, this coming Friday evening.

Results

Friday 23rd August

Greenock Morton 3-2 Partick Thistle

Saturday 24th August

Alloa 0-1 Arbroath

Ayr United 1-0 Queen of the South

Dundee 0-0 Inverness

Dunfermline 0-2 Dundee United