Man United face injury problems ahead of Southampton fixture

Manchester United have two injury doubts before their game against Southampton on Saturday.

Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial both picked up knocks during United's 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace.

United are already without the injured Diogo Dalot, Eric Bailly and Timothy Fosu-Mensah.

"He felt something in his hamstring"

Shaw was forced off in the first half of United's match with Crystal Palace after sustaining an injury.

The left-back was replaced by Ashley Young, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes that the problem isn't too serious.

“We’ll do the scans tomorrow (Sunday) but he felt something in his hamstring,” said Solskjaer in his press conference.

“Hopefully, it won’t be too bad and I hope he is going to be back for Southampton.”

The 24-year-old has had some bad luck with injuries since signing for United and this is the 11th injury of his career.

Young is expected to start in Shaw's place on Saturday if the issue is worse than initially feared.

Martial's injury

United are also sweating on the fitness of Martial after he suffered a thigh problem at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer will want the striker, who has scored twice in three appearances this season, back for Southampton as the Red Devils try and bounce back at St Mary's.

"We'll have to wait and see. Hopefully they won't be too bad and maybe we can have them training during the week,” added Solskjaer.

If Martial is unavailable, 17-year-old Mason Greenwood could be the player that comes in for the Frenchman.

Greenwood is regarded as an exciting prospect, and he has come off the bench in all of three of United's games this season.