West Ham United vs Norwich City Preview: Canaries looking to turn performances into points

If the Premier League was about making friends, Norwich City would find themselves on the cusp of a Champions League berth, possibly even pushing for a title challenge. Boasting the league’s joint top goalscorer in Teemu Pukki, the Canaries are one of the most exciting teams to watch in the top flight.

But the risk-reward approach has resulted predominantly in the former despite impressive performances in the second half against Liverpool, throughout the 90 minutes against Chelsea and a victory against Newcastle United.

As for West Ham, they are looking to build some momentum after picking up four points in their last two matches following an opening day thrashing by Manchester City.

Close contests

There has barely been anything to choose between these two sides in recent meetings, underpinned by a pair of 2-2 draws in the 2015-16 season and six shares of the spoils in the last ten.

Whilst several Hammers from that year continue to ply their trade at the club, Sam Byram switched allegiances in the summer but has failed to nail down a regular starting berth as of yet.

Only Timm Klose remains from the starting eleven for Norwich in the last fixture between these two sides but he is set to be sidelined for the remainder of the season after coming off injured in the midweek Carabao Cup defeat to Crawley Town where Daniel Farke rotated his entire squad. Josip Drmic and Onel Hernandez are also out.

Michail Antonio, who also played four seasons ago, is another player set for a lengthy spell on the treatment table but Javier Hernandez has returned to fitness in a squad that saw the likes of Jack Wilshere and Pablo Fornals impress during the week and pushing for a place in the starting eleven.

Goals, goals, goals

Whilst Pukki has netted five of Norwich’s six goals in a team that boasts the best conversion rate in the top flight, Sebastien Haller has hit the ground running for the Hammers with a double against Watford last weekend.

And both players will be eyeing further scalps on Saturday with no teams conceding more goals than these two but also no sides outside of the top seven scoring as many.

17 goals have been converted in the last six meetings and only once has a side failed to score in those contests.

More of the same?