Stoke City vs Bristol City Preview: Stoke still hunting for first win as Bristol travel to The Bet365 Stadium 

Despite strong preseason ambitions for promotion, Nathan Jones' side currently find themselves bottom of the Championship table, picking up only one point from their first six games.

The Potters have conceded a massive 15 goals so far this season, four more than Wigan Athletic and Huddersfield town, who have the second worst defensive record conceding 11 goals each. This combined with Stoke's inability to score consistently means that not only are they bottom, but that they also have the worst goal difference in the Championship at minus nine.

Last time out Stoke threw away a 1-0 lead at Birmingham, as two goals in three minutes saw Birmingham City win all three points at St Andrews.

Unlike the Potters, Bristol City haven't lost a match since their opening day 3-1 defeat to now third place Leeds United. The Robins are now undefeated in their last five league games, winning three of them, a run of form which has seen them rise to 5th in the table.

Before the international break the Robins drew 2-2 with Middlesbrough. Despite taking a first half lead, it was up to Tommy Rowe to rescue a draw ten minutes from time.

A win here would really see them cement themselves as playoff contenders for the season ahead, whilst another loss for Stoke would likely see them drift further from safety.

Previous Results

Last season at The Bet365 Stadium Bristol City ran out 2-0 winners over the home side, as late goals in either half from Famara Diedhiou and Callum O'Dowda ensured that the Robins left Staffordshire with all three points on New Year's Day.

There have been 54 matches played between the two sides since they first met in 1906, with Stoke winning 25 times and Bristol coming out on top 15 times.

Team News

Stoke Predicted XI (4-1-2-1-2): Butland, Smith, Batth, Lindsay, McClean, Etebo, Allen, Clucas, Ince, Hogan, Gregory

Stoke welcome back attacking midfielder Nick Powell, who has been out with an injury since the opening weekend. It's unlikely that Powell will be thrown back into the starting XI, however if needed he can add certainly add some firepower to their attack. After two matches on the bench, expect Nathan Jones to return to the experienced Jack Butland in goal.

Bristol City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Bentley, Moore, Kalas, Baker, Hunt, Brownhill, Massengo, Rowe, Palmer, Weimann, Diedhiou

The Robins will be without Benik Afobe and Adam Nagy. Afobe misses out due to the fact that he can't play against his parent club, whilst Nagy suffered an ankle injury on international duty with Hungary.

What The Managers Have Said

Nathan Jones was complimentary of Bristol in his pre-match press conference, He had this to say:

"Bristol City are a good side. They narrowly missed out on the play-off last season and are a good, stable club.

"We have a monthly goal-setting session, however every fixture is difficult in the Championship, no matter the form guide.

"We want to keep a settled 11 but that comes from winning games. We just haven't really been able to do that so far, apart from the first four games, because of the results.

"You cannot dwell too much because you never move forward. Tomorrow will be a tough game. Are we capable of winning the game - yes."

Assistant Bristol City head coach Jamie McAllister had this to say about Saturday's match:

“The lads have had a couple of days off and a few boys have been away on international duty, have done well and got some minutes. The lads have rested up some little niggles as well so it’s good to get the boys back and we’re excited for the game against Stoke.”

“Everyone is firing, everyone is ready to go and they were back in today. They look fresh and eager to play on Saturday.”