Dummett wants everyone to believe they can win at Anfield

Newcastle United face a difficult task away to Liverpool who are flying at the top of the Premier League and looking as good as last season.

The Magpies suffered an embarrassing 4-0 defeat last season under Rafa Benitez and his pragmatic approach to games.

However, Paul Dummett believes Newcastle can get a positive result on Merseyside despite all the odds being stacked against them.

Dummett says 'there is no reason' why the Magpies cannot put in the same performance they put in against Tottenham Hotspur as they beat Spurs 1-0 in the capital.

Belief the key

Steve Bruce will look to contain the Reds before springing swift counter-attacks with the pace the Magpies posses in the final third.

Dummett believes it is possible to come away with a point or three and that everyone writing Newcastle off should look at their previous results against big sides.

He said: “These are the type of games you look forward to and you are up against the best players in the world.

“We went to Tottenham and got a positive result and three points.

“There is no reason why we can’t go there and do the same against Liverpool.

“If we stick to the game plan there is no reason why we can’t do that.

“Did anybody expect us to beat Spurs?

“Nobody expected us to go there and get three points. But we had done it before.

“It was confident performance and we showed all that we could go there and get a result.

Plenty positives so far

After tomorrows game the Magpies would have faced three of last season's top five already.

The academy graduate bleeds black and white and looks to build on the positives of the season thus far.

They have four more points on the board then this time last under so he thinks they must keep looking up the league and improving.

Dummett added: “It is early days but we have four points and you don’t want to look at the table and be in the bottom three.

“The mentality of the team can sometimes change when you are constantly looking up and seeing the team in the bottom three.

“You want to stay above as much as you can look for positive results.”