Charlton v Birmingham: Will Blues end Addicks unbeaten run?

Charlton faces Birmingham this weekend looking for a win that could take them to the top of the Championship table.

It's been a tremendous start to the season for Lee Bowyers' side who have played some stunning football so far and pulled off some very goods results. Prior to the international break, Charlton won four out of their six league games, including wins at both Blackburn and Reading while also securing wins over Stoke and Brentford at The Valley.

Birmingham arrives in South London having made a mixed start to the campaign, three wins have been backed up with two defeats and a draw. They will also come into this game in confident mood having beaten Stoke last time out.

Team News

Charlton

Deji Oshilaja could be in line for a return. He is back in training after shaking off a knock he picked up against Brentford. New arrival Adam Matthews will not play as he is not ready for a first-team game just yet. Beram Kayal was given valuable minutes during the international break and could make the squad.

Lyle Taylor is a doubt after picking up and injury while on international duty.

Birmingham

Jacques Maghoma looks like he may miss out, with the trip coming too soon for him following injury. Jefferson Montero will also miss the game through injury. Other than those two Pep Clotet has a full selection available to him.

Manager's views

Lee Bowyer: "We have to be patient. We’re going to have a lot of possession and we’ve got to move the ball quickly because if we don’t we’ll just play into their hands. If we do the right things, like we have done so far this season, then it’ll be an interesting game."

Pep Clotet "Charlton are a very physical team, they have a lot of mobility and confidence up top, they are a strong team, they have scored a lot of goals at home - full-backs are quick going forward, it will be a test for us."