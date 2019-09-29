Barnsley vs Brentford: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch (EFL Championship) 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Barnsley vs Brentford live stream, TV channel, line-ups, preview and score updates from the 2019 EFL Championship game. Kick-off time: 13:30 BST
60 LIVE
Just five minutes away from kick off now- is it too early in the season to call it a six pointer? Certainly has the feel of being a crucial match at the wrong end of the table...
Hopefully both teams can find their shooting boots today; Barnsley have just four goals in their eight games so far whilst Brentford haven't fared much better with five in their eight.
How to watch Barnsley vs Brentford Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football
If you want to directly stream it: NowTV and SkyGo
Brentford starting line up
Barsnely Starting line up
Brentford team news
Centre back Ethan Pinnock could feature against his former club, but Mads Bch and Luka Racic remain unavailable through injury.
Barnsley team news
The Tykes are waiting to make a late decision on Bambo Diaby following his ankle injury he picked up at Luton last month, whilst fellow centre back Aapo Halme is set to be fit after coming off injured during the defeat at Forest last weekend.
Kick off time
The Barnsley vs Brentford match will be played at Oakwell, in Barnsley, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 13:30 BST.
The pressure is on both teams as Barnsley have taken just two points from their last six games and will be looking to turn things around, whilst Brentford have just one win from their last six.
