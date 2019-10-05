Newport County 1-0 Carlisle United: Nurse strikes late at Rodney Parade

Newport County rise to 3rd in League Two after a 96th-minute winner from George Nurse sinks Carlisle United to a 1-0 defeat.

The game looked set to end 0-0 after an uneventful afternoon in Wales until the Bristol City let fly deep into stoppage time.

Story of the game

It was a slow start for both sides at a rainy Rodney Parade but the hosts had the first chance of the game in the 8th minute. A long ball from Ryan Haynes was chested down by Jamille Matt and it fell for Padraig Amond who half-volleyed at goal. However, the Irishman's effort flew over the crossbar.

After a dull period, Matty Dolan struck from distance for the Exiles but his shot was deflected out for a corner - which came to nothing.

Mike Jones went steaming forward for the Blues in the 26th minute and fancied his chances from an awkward angle, however, his effort rolled past the post.

Jones was in the thick of the action again for the visitors when he put Jack Bridge through on goal in the 40th minute. Bridge struck it first time but failed to trouble Newport 'keeper Tom King.

It was another uneventful period after break and it took until the 58th minute for the Blues to come close. Hallam Hope struck an effort on the half-volley after Bridge set it up for him but it was just another chance that sailed over the crossbar.

Substitute Corey Whitely found some space on the edge of the box in the 82nd minute and had a crack at goal in the hopes of finding that all-important winner. His effort flew past the post and the 28-year-old is still is still waiting for his first EFL goal.

It looked like the game was heading for a 0-0 draw, however, deep into stoppage-time, another County player did manage to grab his first-ever EFL goal. George Nurse picked up the ball from 25 yards out and decided that it was now or never. Rodney Parade erupted as the Bristol City loanee hammered the ball into the top corner of the net to grab the whole three points for the Exiles.

The referee blew for full-time almost immediately after the restart as the Welsh side came out on top. The result now means that the Exiles sit 3rd in the league while the visitors fall to 18th.