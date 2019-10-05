Nottingham Forest 1-0 Brentford - Hosts move into top two with impressive win

Nottingham Forest moved to second place in the Sky Bet Championship with a 1-0 win over Brentford at the City Ground.

A Ben Watson strike in the 56th minute was enough to secure all three points for the home side, as they remain level on points with leaders West Bromwich Albion having enjoyed an identical start to the season as the Baggies - behind them only on goals scored.

It was an entertaining game in the East Midlands, with Forest continuing their good early season form to progress into the automatic promotion spots. As for Brentford, this loss sees them slip to 17th.

Story of the match

It was Forest who started the brighter, keeping the ball extremely well without creating any serious openings. They impressed with their easy-on-the-eye style, the defensive licence given by Watson and Samba Sow allowing for playmakers Joao Carvalho, Tiago Silva and Joe Lolley to shine.

Lolley, in particular, was looking a threat with his speed and skill, and he provided the first chance of the afternoon after some dazzlingly quick feet in the centre circle saw him break at the Brentford defence. He was forced onto his weaker right foot and saw his shot from just outside the penalty area saved easily by David Raya above his head.

Whilst the hosts continued to assert their authority, Brentford were not tested seriously thereafter. In fact, they themselves could have taken the lead had a Bees player first gambled on Sergi Canos' low ball across the face of goal that trickled tantalisingly through the six-yard box without a touch, or had Josh Dasilva not shot straight at Brice Samba after cutting into the penalty area off the right-hand side.

Silva and Carvalho were beginning to cause problems on the left, the Portuguese pair alternating between attacking roles wide on the touchline and in a more central position. Silva thought he had broken the deadlock in the 34th minute, however his curling 30-yard free-kick flew inches wide of Raya's right-hand post.

Seconds before the interval Mathias Jensen came even closer to scoring from a very similar situation for the visitors. His deflected free-kick seemed to be destined for the empty net having initially wrong-footed Samba but the goalkeeper was agile enough to recover, pawing away the ball to preserve his side's clean sheet heading into half-time.

Whereas in the opening 45 minutes the hosts were unable to convert territory into chances, this changed after the break.

They could - and arguably should - have had two goals in the first ten minutes of the half: Carvalho stuttering and eventually meekly giving away possession when in on goal having profited from right-back Henrik Dalsgaard misjudging a long diagonal; Lewis Grabban then seeing his shot deflected behind for a corner when through on the angle.

They did not have to wait much longer, though.

Lolley's deep corner from the right found its way to central defender Joe Worrall at the back post. He showed a cool head to knock the ball into the path of Watson, who smashed the ball in on the volley from 12 yards to give Raya no chance and put his side deservedly in the lead.

Once they had got their goal their tempo, understandably, slowed somewhat.

They were not quite as incisive as they had been, partly due to their taking of the lead, partly due to Brentford's will to try and claw their way back into the match.

The introduction of Said Benrahma off the bench lived up the away side, however, yet again, this was without any clear-cut chances despite their increase in territory and possession.

As time progressed the home side began to sit deeper and invite on their visitors, however the Londoners could not make their pressure count.

Takeaways from the match

Forest midfield brilliantly balanced

The central midfield pair of Watson and Sow were vital in the success that their team could have going forward. They were enabling their full-backs to join in with the offensive fun, dropping in to cover whichever wide defender option to bomb on as their side looked to produce width in attack.

They both showed a great understanding of when and how to offer defensive balance to the side, and their workmanlike, battling qualities perfectly contrast the technically proficient trio of Carvalho, Silva and Lolley.

Signs are there for the Bees

Although they were not at their best in this match, you could clearly see that manager Thomas Frank has constructed a team that are capable of producing some high-quality football.

They did not do a lot wrong here - apart from coming up against a Forest side full of confidence. It could also be argued that they were deserted of that little bit of luck that is so crucial - Canos' ball across goal and Jensen's free-kick immediately spring to mind - and so should not look too deeply into this.

Both teams show foreign flair

There may have been several eyebrows raised at the respective appointments of Lamouchi and Frank but both have clearly implemented an impressive, aesthetically-pleasing style on their teams.

The addition of the two managers has seen plenty of players attracted to both clubs from overseas, with 14 of the 22 starting players in this match not British. They have brought with them a possession-based style, with both sides thoroughly committed to playing attractive football with plenty of positional rotation and quality on the ball. It is a method that is of stark contrast to the physical, rough-and-tumble nature that the division has been, and largely still is, known for.

Stand-out player

Ben Watson

As alluded to above, the 34-year-old was superb here in all areas of the pitch. The Reds' captain was a calming influence with his experience and nous, and ensured his team did not become overrun by a potentially dangerous Brentford outfit. He then popped up with the crucial goal - a sublime volley - to secure his side the victory as well.