Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang named Premier League September Player of the Month

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has won the Premier League's Player of the Month award for September.

Aubameyang scored four goals in four games to fire the Gunners into the Champions League places.

The frontman, just a goal shy of the top of the league scoring charts, previously landed the prize in October 2018.

Aubameyang's heroic September

Aubameyang completed Arsenal's fightback in a 2-2 draw against fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the start of the month.

He went onto to score an excellent first-half double at Watford following the international break, only for the Gunners to squander their comfortable advantage against the league's bottom side.

His contribution next time out against Aston Villa, though, was decisive. An excellent free-kick six minutes from time gave ten-man Arsenal, who had twice trailed, a 3-2 win.

The Gabonese international again came to his side's rescue away at Manchester United on September 30, coolly dinking the ball over David de Gea to cancel out Scott McTominay's opener in the eventual 1-1 draw.

He was thus integral to Arsenal's unbeaten run.

He has scored more than half of their 13 league goals so far this season.

Whom did he beat?

Aubameyang's chief competitor for the honour appeared to be Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne.

The playmaker was directly involved in five goals in just three games, setting up four for his team-mates and scoring one himself.

But Aubameyang prevailed after votes from fans, club captains and a panel of football experts.

He also edged out the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Son-Heung min.