Bristol City Snap Up Former Barcelona Striker Rodri

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson will be hoping to have ended his sides troubles up top with the signing of Spanish striker Rodri on short-term deal. Rodri, who applied his trade in the Spanish second tier with Granada last season, has signed with the Robins until January 2020, with the option to extend his deal to the end of the season.

Who is Rodri?

Rodri first game to prominence after a couple of prolific goal scoring seasons for the Sevilla B side between 2009 and 2011, whilst simultaneously making sporadic appearances for the Spanish side’s first team. He failed to make any real impression in La Liga and was subsequently sold to Barcelona B in 2011.

Whilst on the books with the Spanish giants, Rodri found himself on various loan spells, including a brief spell in England with Sheffield Wednesday, where he scored on his league debut for the Yorkshire side. He went on to have an unsuccessful period in Germany before returning to his homeland in 2016 with Córdoba. Since then he has featured regularly in the Spanish second tier and played a partial role in a promotion winning campaign for Granada last season, scoring 5 in 33 before leaving the club at the end of the season.

Bristol City Needed Backup

Rodri joins a Bristol City side that sit 6th in the league, having not lost since the opening game of the season. Manager Lee Johnson had been seeking a striker all summer, and after suffering a late blow with key target Eddie Nketiah opting to sign for Championship rivals Leeds United instead of Bristol, the Robins managed to capture Stoke City striker Benik Afobe on loan last minute.

The former England youth international had a promising start to the season, netting 3 goals in his opening 5 games, yet the striker has since found himself ruled out for the rest of the season with a ligament injury. Famara Deidhou has since stepped in as his replacement, yet with no cover on the bench, Bristol City were lacking the squad depth to cope with an intense Championship campaign.

Hence the short term signing of Spanish striker Rodri. Whilst his goal scoring record and club history may suggest he is a player not up to the standard of Championship football, with limited options available will this prove to be shrewd business by Lee Johnson? The striker will likely be sitting on the bench, yet with plenty of experience abroad, will Rodri be able to make his mark on the English game?