The jury's out on Joelinton - but give him the time he needs 

When Steve Bruce walked through door at Newcastle United in mid-July (following their pre-season tour of China) he soon made his desire for a front-line striker apparent to the media.

It became a necessity when it was revealed that fan favourite of last term Salomon Rondon wouldn't be offered a permanent deal, and that his co-striker partner Ayoze Perez would be shipped to Leicester City for £30 million. With the loss of such key personnel (23 league goals), they have inevitably proved big boots to fill.

Heightened Responsibility

Like with all modern-day clubs, strikers don't arrive cheap anymore. Rafa Benitez cited last year that you need £10 million minimum now for a striker than 'kick a ball forward', and it has been no different with Joelinton arriving for a club-record fee of 40 million.

At the time also, the fans were desperate for a new number nine. There was no Andy Carroll at this point and Dwight Gayle's future was far from certain, added to by the loss of Joselu to Alaves.

With these factors in mind, it was evident the new Brazilian needed to try and hit the ground running, and with a couple of goals in pre-season things looked bright.

Season Struggles

But with the Premier League a whole different contest to those friendlies, it has undoubtedly been a learning curve for the 23-year-old.

One goal in eight so far represents some fears and concerns from supporters about the club's prospects to score goals that will keep Newcastle in the division.

It bears some resemblance to Alexandar Mitrovic's signing in 2015. Raw and hungry potential with power to burn, but ultimately a lack of experience in England can be a daunting prospect for an unproven new boy.

Not the time to panic, though

There is no question at all Joelinton is still an exciting prospect for the club. He carries on-field confidence and looks to have the work rate but it is important to feed his strengths.

The debut win of 2019/20 at Tottenham Hotspur in August saw his best game so far in Newcastle colours and that saw an alteration of tactics that allowed the wide men to get closer and to ultimately offer more service.

Since then that service has dipped - as have results - but if Newcastle get it right on their day then there is a young player here to get excited about.

It is difficult to define just how to 'get things right' for this team, but their limited success so far this season has seen the side replicate tactical performances at the end of last season, where Rondon's work-rate and hold-up play was crucial.

They might be two different players but there could be lessons learned from the big Venezuelan.

Slow starters

At this point last season, that side then had only managed to breakthrough six times, compared to five this time around. Rondon wasn't even fit and ready until November, whilst Perez only had two goals before 2019 arrived.

If Miguel Almiron can re-discover the promise and threat of last season with the all-important addition of goals and assists then there is no reason to be concerned just yet regarding the new number nine.

Although a number of fans are still at unrest, their team is one undergoing a period of transition and United boast a front three that are virtually brand new to England.

Give them the patience they need and hope that the senior players such as Carroll, Ritchie, Willems, Gayle etc. can provide the helping hand to get United's newest number nine firing.

He is clearly a player with talent and flair, it's up to him and ultimately the coach to get the desired results.