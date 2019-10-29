Aston Villa v Wolves Preview: A growing Midlands rivarly.

The Carabao Cup is back in action, Aston Villa host Midlands neighbour Wolverhampton Wanderers in what is set to be a feisty clash.

Last time out:

The last time the local rivals faced each other was in the Championship of the 2017/2018 season. Wolves have come out on top in the previous two meetings.

In the Premier League, Villa suffered a 3-0 away defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on the weekend. However, the Villans have won three of their last five fixtures with Saturday's loss being their first defeat in more than a month.

Dean Smith's side have made it to the fourth round of the competition after their 3-1 victory over Premier League outfit Brighton at the Amex back in late September. Having scored 12 goals in their last five games, the newly promoted side is four points above the drop, but have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last six games.

Fellow neighbours, Wolves are also in good shape despite their unsteady start to the season - with some signs of fatigue. The Wanderers have won five of their last seven matches and hold a record of being undefeated in the last eight. Their most notable win was at the Etihad in a 2-0 triumph over Pep Guardiola's men just three weeks ago.

Nuno Espirito Santo's men guaranteed a spot in the next round of the Carabao Cup after beating Championship side Reading on penalties.

But with the main focus being on the Europa League, progression to the next round may not be Wolves' main priority.

Team News:

Undoubtedly, both managers will look to rest some of their key players heading into this tie as it is a domestic cup and include those with fewer minutes.

In regards to Aston Villa, Jota Peleteiro remains unavailable as he recovers from a hernia, while Jack Grealish is set to rest after picking up a calf injury. While the number 10 has been outstanding this season thus far, a call up for the England squad could be at risk and delayed further - a serious concern for Dean Smith.

The only concern for the Portuguese boss is Willy Boly who has suffered an ankle injury which may see the Frenchman sidelined for some time.

Head-to-head:

Wednesday's encounter marks their 126th meeting, with the first-ever match dating back to 1886.

Aston Villa have prevailed 54 times, Wolves however trailing with only 39 victories - meaning the scores have finished level on 32 occasions.

The most recent game was played in the Championship at Villa Park where the hosts won 4-1.

Villa: WDWWL

Wolves: WWDWD

Predicted line-ups:

Aston Villa: Steer, Taylor, Konsa, Engels, El-Mohamady, Nakamba, McGuinn, Hourihane, Trezeguet, El Ghazi, Davis.

Wolves: Ruddy, Doherty, Vallejo, Kilman, Bennett, Vinagre, Neves, Moutinho, Gibbs-White, Neto, Cutrone.

Where is the match being played:

The match will take place at Villa Park on Wednesday 30 with kick-off set for 19:45 (BST).

Is it on TV?

But for those who are not attending the game will notice that it is not being shown live on TV, as Sky Sports have opted to air the clash between Liverpool and Arsenal. The other game being shown live will be the slightly later kick off when Manchester United take on Chelsea.