Leeds United vs Queens Park Rangers preview: Two teams in the top half clash at Elland Road

As things stand, just two points separate Leeds United in third and Queens Park Rangers in eighth, summing up perfectly how tight the Championship has been so far this season.

A win for QPR would see them overtake Leeds in the table and if all other results go their way, lift them into the automatic promotion spots. For Leeds on the other hand, three points would take them top of the league, with Preston North End and West Bromwich Albion playing on Sunday and Monday respectively.

Team News

Leeds’s injury problems continue this week as they are without first and second choice left-backs Ezgjan Alioski and Barry Douglas. In addition, midfielder Adam Forshaw continues his spell on the sidelines having not featured since September.

Leeds are also likely to be without out of form striker Patrick Bamford, who has failed to find the net in his last nine league outings.

This will open the door for Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah who’s lack of inclusion in the starting line-up has bemused Leeds fans since the forward joined in August.

Embed from Getty Images

Leeds will also be boosted with the return of captain Liam Cooper and Spanish playmaker Pablo Hernandez.

QPR also have some injury problems, with centre back Yoann Barbet a doubt alongside on loan Manchester City midfielder Matt Smith. Other than that, the Rangers squad have no new injury concerns.

What to Expect

Elland Road will likely be packed again on Saturday; the Whites currently top the attendance charts, averaging over 35,000 this season.

Leeds fans will be expecting another dominant performance from their side, who average over 58% of possession at home this season. QPR also tend to opt for a large share of the ball, with 55% average possession when away from home, indicating both teams will attempt to control the play.

QPR boast the unwanted record of the second worst defence in the league, shipping a total of twenty-six goals in just fourteen matches, and are yet to keep a clean sheet all season.

In contrast they come up against a Leeds side who have conceded just eight so far, with the stunning record of seven clean sheets for Spanish shot-stopper Kiko Casilla.

Yet it’s at the opposite end of the field where QPR flourish. They’ve found the net twenty-four times, seven more than this weekends opposition and forwards Nahki Wells and Jordan Hugill are in fine form up top with seven goals each.

Star Men

It’s clear where Leeds have been special this season, their defensive performance ranks them as the best in the league, even if they have failed to convert clear cut chances. Much of their solidarity at the back is down to the performances of on loan Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ben White.

The 21-year-olds performances have been outstanding for Leeds so far, showing composure and vision on the ball whilst maintaining defensive dominance. His form for Leeds so far earnt him the PFA Fans Player of the Month for August and has also attracted interest from topflight clubs.

Queens Park Rangers have their own wonderkid at the club however, as performances of Eberechi Eze continue to impress the footballing world.

The midfielder graduated from the Rs academy back in 2016 and made 42 Championship appearances last season scoring four goals. He’s already beaten that tally so far this year, with six from his central midfield role. Eze can play box to box but his creative abilities mean he brags four assists and a pass success rate of 89%.