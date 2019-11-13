Report: Matic edging towards January exit from Manchester United

Nemanja Matic is set to leave Manchester United in the January transfer window, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The midfielder's contract expires at the end of the season, although United can extend his deal by 12 months.

Limited opportunities

Matic signed for United from Chelsea in 2017, and he was a regular in the starting line-up under Jose Mourinho.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has tried to turn United into a faster and more dynamic team this season.

Therefore, Matic has fallen down the pecking order under Solskjaer with Scott McTominay establishing himself as United's first-choice holding midfielder.

Fred has also started to be given an extended run of games while Paul Pogba is set to return from his injury in December.

Matic has made just three Premier League appearances for United this season, and he hasn't featured for the club since October 3rd.

Interest from Italy

The report adds that several clubs are interested in Matic, and he is open to leaving Old Trafford.

Italy is his most likely destination with AC Milan and Inter Milan both enquiring about the midfielder.

The 31-year-old would be the latest United player to move to Serie A after Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, Chris Smalling and Matteo Darmian.

A transfer to Inter would also see Matic reunite with manager Antonio Conte after the pair worked together at Chelsea.

A Matic replacement

However, Solskjaer is only willing to sanction his departure if United can sign a replacement in January.

They are already short of options in midfield after Ander Herrera joined PSG and Marouane Fellaini moved to China earlier this year.

United also failed to bring in a new midfielder in the summer, despite their interest in Newcastle United's Sean Longstaff.

The Red Devils have recently been linked with West Ham's Declan Rice and Lyon's Boubakary Soumare.