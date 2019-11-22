Aston Villa vs Newcastle United: Two clubs engraved in a recent rivalry 

A fixture that has developed over the years as a newly formed rivalry, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are undoubtedly two similar clubs.

Past success has left both clubs starved of current expectations, with two big stadiums left void of any sustained periods of glory.

Both clubs have endured spells in the Championship in the last decade, Newcastle more so, but have bounced back first time at both attempts.

Sob on the Tyne

It was that first relegation that fuelled a greater sense of needle between the two clubs when a single goal (ironically an own-goal from Damien Duff) confirmed the Magpies' relegation at Villa Park.

The banners were unveiled to the bemusement of many, but there wasn't much United could complain about after another dreadful showing resulting in a relegation that was all but deserved.

On the other end of it, Villa had been flying that season and finished sixth under Martin O'Neill.

It was during the time of attacking football with the likes of Ashley Young and Stewart Downing, and they ended with almost double of Newcastle's points tally, just to rub it in that bit more.

Relegation, again

Although it didn't officially relegate Newcastle, Rafa Benitez' men could only draw 0-0 in May 2016 which left them in the bottom three, and relegation was confirmed a few days later.

Things weren't much better for Villa this time around, finishing rooted to the bottom but that didn't stop a section of their supporters gloating in what was essentially a repeat of seven years earlier.

At this point after shocking seasons for both clubs, arguable not many had the energy to interact in the rivalry that saw both clubs on their knees.

Championship contrasts

Whilst Villa had trouble embedding to Championship life, Newcastle were flying and despite a dip in form around Easter time, promotion looked highly likely for long periods.

It was mid-February when Villa came back to St James' Park, and unfortunately for the visitors, they had recently signed Henri Lansbury from Nottingham Forest, which came back to bite them on the night.

A calamity of an own-goal in front of the Gallowgate after that infamous night at The City Ground where his theatrics got two United men sent off, made for an enjoyable evening for the Magpies.

Ironically, it was Steve Bruce who was in the away dug-out that night, and it saw Villa's winless streak stretch to nine games.

Redemption

After the bad blood had swelled, on the final day of that Championship season, Newcastle owed Villa a huge thank you.

United needed to better Brighton & Hove Albion's result to claim the title, but it looked all but over as Brighton carried a 1-0 lead into the dying minutes at Villa Park.

That was until Jack Grealish's long-range strike crept under David Stockdale which slipped the Seagulls to second, and United to first.

In the end, it didn't really matter who lifted the trophy, but it was the icing on a perfect cake for Newcastle who, under Benitez, navigated back to the top tier at the first time.

All eyes on Monday

Whilst Newcastle were grateful to Villa that day, it will all have been forgotten come Monday when the two sides meet again.

It will be the first meeting in the Premier League since that forgettable 205/2016 season, but so much has changed since then.

Both sets of fans have a dislike towards one another, however, it seems to have simmered in recent years.

It will be interesting to see how the two get along when they face each other on Monday ngiht.