Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolves Preview: Hosts on a high

Brighton & Hove Albion will be hoping to continue on from their shock victory over Arsenal on Thursday as they come up against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Amex Stadium.

Graham Potter's side picked up their first win in four games at Arsenal and can break into the top half should they take the three points, whilst Wolves can leapfrog Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United and climb to fifth should they defeat Brighton.

Wolves are currently unbeaten in their last 10 league games, the club's longest unbeaten run in the top-flight since 1972, but will have one eye on their final group game in the Europa League next Thursday.

Form

Brighton's topsy-turvy form currently sees the Seagulls sit fairly comfortably in mid-table, despite losing their previous three games before their win over Arsenal.

The hosts are just three points above the relegation zone and another poor run of form could see them drift towards uncertainty.

Graham Potter's side look considerably better than relegation candidates however, so they shouldn't be looking over their shoulder just yet.

As for Wolves, their 2-0 win over West Ham in mid-week proves they are contenders for European qualification in the league this season.

Nuno Espirito Santo will be pleased with his side going 10 games unbeaten, especially with the clustered schedule involving the Europa League and the Carabao Cup over recent months.

The away side will be looking to continue their unbeaten run and pile the pressure on the big clubs.

Ones to Watch

Brighton - Neal Maupay

The 23-year-old joined Brighton in the summer, equalling a club record for the amount spent on a player.

Maupay has featured in every game so far this season and leads the way with five goals, including the winner at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

The Seagulls are unbeaten in the league when Maupay gets on the score sheet and could be the key to Brighton picking up the points.

Wolves - Leander Dendoncker

The Belgian has been featuring in the Wolves backline since Willy Boly was sidelined due to an injury and has been a rock in defence.

Dendoncker arguably played his best game of the season against West Ham, picking up the opening goal and helping Wolves keep their first clean sheet in the league since the beginning of October.

With the possibility of Brighton playing two up front, Dendoncker will need to replicate that performance in order for Wolves to come out on top.

Team News

Nuno will more than likely stick to the same team that picked up the three points mid-week, with no fresh injury concerns for the Wolves boss.

Ryan Bennett returned to the bench against West Ham and featured as a substitute as he looks to return to full fitness ahead of a busy month.

Morgan Gibbs-White and Willy Boly remain injured and might not feature for Wolves until the new year.

Brighton look likely to also remain unchanged this weekend, however Potter might consider player fitness levels with their second game in three days.

Albion winger Solly March had surgery on his groin this week and will be out for a month, whereas Jose Izquierdo remains on the sidelines with a long-term knee injury.