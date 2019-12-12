Wolves v Besiktas Preview: Wolves set to make changes

Wolves take on Besiktas at Molineux for the last group stage fixture of the competition to try and seal top spot of Group K.

However, as the group stands, Braga are currently top of the table clear on a point but are already qualified for the next round and therefore Nuno Espirito Santo is expected to make a few changes to his starting XI ahead of the match.

Besiktas have been below average in the campaign, having lost four and winning just one of their five group games.

Recent Form:

(Domestic league and European competition)

Wolves: D,W,D,D,W.

10 goals scored, while conceding seven.

Besiktas: W,W,W,W,W.

13 goals scored and four conceded.

Team News:

Having served a one-match ban against Sheffield United, Roman Saiss is likely to feature with Jesus Vallejo and John Ruddy also in line to join a heavily rotated younger side.

Absentees include Willy Boly and Morgan Gibbs-White who still remain sidelined following their respective injuries.

As for the Turkish team, who cannot qualify, Abdullah Avci is likely to follow suit and make a few changes accordingly.

Both Mohamed Elneny and Adem Ljajic are likely to be given the option to rest while former Sunderland winger, Jeremain Lens could be bought in.

Dorukhan Tokoz, Douglas, Victor Ruiz, Georges-Kevin N'Koudou and Kartal Yilmaz are all unavailable.

Predicted line-ups:

Wolves: Ruddy, Vallejo, Bennett, Kilman, Sanderson, Saiss, Perry, Vinagre, Campbell, Cutrone, Jota.

Besiktas: Karius, Uysal, Vida, Roco, Rebocho, Ozyakup, B Yilmaz, Boyd, Diaby, Lens, Yalcin.

Ones to watch for:

Ruben Vinagre

The Portuguese is almost certain to start under Espirito Santo on Thursday night with qualification assured.

Vinagre plays a vital role as a wing-back despite Jonny Otto being Santo's first option. This is a real opportunity for the youngster to show his potential and possibly claim his place for the remaining of the season.

The 20-year-old has made more successful open-play crosses than any Wolves player during this stage of the European campaign.

Domagoj Vida

Vida became more successful during the World Cup in 2018 and since then has heavily been linked with European clubs. Without a doubt, he plays one of the most significant roles for the club that led to Avci's success.

During the Europa League group stage, the Creation has made more interceptions (13) than any other of his team-mates.

Match information:

The last fixture of the group stage will take place at 8pm (UK time) on Thursday, December 12 with the venue set to be at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton. Viewers can watch live-coverage on BT Sport ESPN.