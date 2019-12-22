Blackburn Rovers vs Wigan Athletic: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Sky Bet Championship 2019
How to watch Blackburn vs Wigan Live TV and Stream
Wigan rooted in tragic winless rut
At times last season, the only thing keeping Wigan afloat was there formidable home form, yet this season, even that has disintegrated. The Latics are winless in since October, a run stretching to ten matches. And while others around them have acted decisively and changed manager, Wigan have stayed loyal to Paul Cook, quite possibly to their detriment. 

They have tamely drifted into the depths of the relation zone, hitting rock-bottom after Barnsley's win at The Den yesterday. Such wretched form undoubtedly leaves Cook's position in charge under lots of scrutiny, particularly with fellow relegation fighters Huddersfield and Barnsley benefiting greatly from a managerial change. They can, however, move out of the drop zone should they tak all three points at Ewood Park on Monday.

 

 

Rovers' revival
After throwing away a two-goal lead in a damning 3-2 Lancashire derby defeat to Preston North End, Blackburn dropped to 17th, and there was an acceptance within the club that Tony Mowbray's reign was dwindling to a stale end, that it was time for a new era.

Yet less than two months later, Blackburn find themselves with 16 points from six games, and with the chance to move into 7th with a win by two or more goals tomorrow against rock-bottom Wigan.

Forward Bradley Dack has no doubt had a part to play in this resurgence, netting four goals in his last five matches. Behind him is the tidy young midfielder Lewis Travis, who has emerged as a fulcrum in that midfield, putting in a number of impressive performances. And at centre-half is Darragh Lenihan, undoubtedly in the best form of his Blackburn career so far.

 

 

Wigan predicted XI
Predicted starting XI: (Jones [GK], Robinson, Naismith, Kipré Byrne, Morsy, Evans, Massey, Windass, Jacobs, Lowe)
Blackburn predicted XI
Predicted Starting XI: (Walton [GK], Nyambe, Lenihan, Adarabioyo, Bell, Travis, Johnson, Armstrong, Dack, Rothwell, Graham)
Wigan team news
The away side face a number of absentees for Monday’s fixture, with Joe Williams (hamstring), goalkeeper David Marshall (neck), Danny Fox (groin) and striker Keiffer Moore all unlikely to feature. 

Centre-half Charlie Mulgrew is also ruled out due to the agreements over his loan deal from Blackburn.

Blackburn team news
Rovers head into the clash buoyed by the return of talisman Bradley Dack, who missed out on the 2-0  victory over Bristol City through injury. Centre-back Derrick Williams is also in contention to return to the match day squad, after over a month on the sidelines through injury. “Derrick Williams is back on the training pitch and had his first day back with the group on Wednesday,” manager Tony Mowbray told the club website. 
Kickoff time
The Blackburn vs Wigan match will be played at Ewood  Park in Blackburn, England. The kickoff is scheduled for 7:45 BST.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s live coverage of the 2019 Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic. My name is Toby Bowles and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
