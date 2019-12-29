Liverpool v Wolves: Reds continue to impress at the top of the table as VAR play big part.

Wolves were hard done by, after seeing their goal disallowed by VAR.

Story of the game:

Wolves fell to their fourth defeat of the Premier League. Nonetheless, a very tough defeat to accept after VAR was centre of attention, allowing the home side's first goal and ruling out Pedro Neto's impressive equaliser. A frustrating evening for the West Midlands team on Merseyside.

Before the opener was found, Wolves were able to push Liverpool all the way and impose a hard fight.

The home side had a 1-0 lead at the break after Sadio Mane put the ball low past Rui Patricio from close-range. Interestingly, at first, referee Anthony Taylor had ruled out Mane's strike due to Adam Lallana's handball in the build-up but after VAR provided assistance, the initial call was overruled and the decision was made in Anfield's favour.

On the brink of half-time, Neto found the back of the net following a cross but VAR caused more controversy by disallowing the goal. The reason it was cancelled was due to Jonny Otto being caught offside by the shortest of margins.

Jurgen Klopp's men were restricted to chances in the second period but the visitors were unable to find another equaliser. Ruben Vinagre was closest to finding a late leveller when he struck narrowly wide in injury time.

The result maintains the Reds top of the table with a total of 18 victories, and a 13-point advantage to second-placed Manchester City. Although, Klopp's men are yet to play their game-in-hand against West Ham.

Takeaways from the game:

VAR, ruining the beautiful game:

Once again, Wolves extremely felt they were hard done by after their tremendous effort against a very competitive team.

There has been a few rumours on social media under the Manchester City and media fan base boards that the Premier League is doing everything to see Liverpool lift the long-awaited for, League title.

Was Jonny really offside?

Did Virgil van Djik handle in the build-up to Mane's goal?

The questions remain unanswered, but for some it can be quite simple - to rid of VAR.

Changes:

Nuno made four changes to the side that had provided an unpredictable comeback against Manchester City on Friday evening. Funnily, three of those players were the goal scorers, Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore and Matt Doherty.

Leaving key players who have proved to play an important role within the squad can cost during these games and perhaps is not the best way to get a result against one of the current best teams in the world.

Jimenez on the bench was the most noticeable, the fans were able to see an instant strong period after his entrance in the second-half.

Unique golden badge:

This was Liverpool's first time wearing the special golden badge on their shirt. The 78mm by 57mm badge sat in the middle next to the New Balance logo and the well-known Liverbird.

What next?

Unfortunately for the Wanderers' fans they end the decade on a defeat. Yet again, they were hard done by. Currently sitting in eighth of the table, if their goal had stood they would be in a healthier position, in sixth place above Tottenham Hotspur.

Nuno will travel to London with his side to face Watford at Vicarage Road on New Year's Day with kick-off scheduled for 3pm.