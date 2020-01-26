Shrewsbury Town vs Liverpool Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch FA Cup 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Manchester United, meanwhile, are about to kick-off against Tranmere, while Arsenal are action at Bournemouth in the final tie of the round tomorrow night.
Left-back Hart, incidentally, was in the same youth team as Trent Alexander-Arnold and turned out for the Reds in a pre-season friendly as recently as 2016. He could make his debut today.
Divock Origi is expected to lead the line, with Rhian Brewster out on loan at Swansea City.
A stalemate here could prove problematic for Liverpool, with suggestions that the return fixture may have to be played during the Premier League's 'winter break' next month.
Shrewsbury, meanwhile, pulled off an upset by beating Championship side Bristol City 1-0 in a replay.
Stan Collymore and Robbie Fowler were among the goals.
Liverpool eventually made all the way to the final, where they were beaten by archrivals Manchester United.
There's no doubt that all of the 9,875 seats will be filled.
Liverpool have yet to reach round five under Jurgen Klopp but can inch closer to a potential treble with victory today.
We'll have the confirmed line-ups soon...