Shrewsbury Town vs Liverpool Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch FA Cup 2020 (0-0)
The game is live on BBC One in the UK, but if you're unable to watch, stick around for our blow-by-blow commentary.

We'll have the confirmed line-ups soon...

Who is already into R5?
Moments ago, holders Manchester City secured progression to the last 16 by brushing Fulham side. They join Chelsea in the hat. 

Manchester United, meanwhile, are about to kick-off against Tranmere, while Arsenal are action at Bournemouth in the final tie of the round tomorrow night.

Shrewsbury team news
Shrewsbury manager Sam Ricketts has no new injury worries ahead of this one, and his squad has been boosted by the recent arrivals of Sam Hart, a Liverpool academy graduate, and Josh Vela.

Left-back Hart, incidentally, was in the same youth team as Trent Alexander-Arnold and turned out for the Reds in a pre-season friendly as recently as 2016. He could make his debut today. 

Liverpool team news
The Reds will look to avoid that eventuality by mixing youth with experience. Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip could line up at centre back after recovering from injuries, while Naby Keita and Adam Lallana might return in midfield. 

Divock Origi is expected to lead the line, with Rhian Brewster out on loan at Swansea City. 

This is the last stage of the FA Cup where a draw in normal time will trigger a replay. From the fifth round onwards, the matches will go to extra time and penalties.

A stalemate here could prove problematic for Liverpool, with suggestions that the return fixture may have to be played during the Premier League's 'winter break' next month. 

How did they get here?
Liverpool memorably prevailed against a vastly more experienced Everton side in Round Three thanks to a Curtis Jones wondergoal.

Shrewsbury, meanwhile, pulled off an upset by beating Championship side Bristol City 1-0 in a replay. 

Shrewsbury and Liverpool have only ever met once before in official competition. That was back in 1996 at the same stage of the cup, with the Reds running out 4-0 winners.

Stan Collymore and Robbie Fowler were among the goals.

Liverpool eventually made all the way to the final, where they were beaten by archrivals Manchester United.

 

The venue
Today's game takes place at New Meadow, around 70 miles south of Anfield.

There's no doubt that all of the 9,875 seats will be filled. 

A cup fairytale?
What on occasion this is for Shrewsbury, who sit 16th in the third tier. This evening they welcome the European and world champions, eyeing a truly historic result.

Liverpool have yet to reach round five under Jurgen Klopp but can inch closer to a potential treble with victory today. 

I'm David Comerford and I'll be providing the key pre-match information ahead of team news at around 16.00.
Welcome
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text commentary of the FA Cup fourth-round match between Shrewsbury Town and Liverpool. Kick-off is set for 17.00 GMT. 
