Norwich City vs Liverpool Preview: The impossible task?

You can count on one hand the amount of Premier League fixtures Norwich City have won this season; you need half that number of fingers to recognise the amount of points Liverpool have dropped this season.

These sides met on the first day of the Premier League campaign where neither side could have quite fathomed the contrasting fortunes that were to lay in store - Liverpool running out 4-1 winners that evening.

They now return greetings in their first match after a winter break, one side seeming assured of the title, the other looking destined for relegation.

Chasing records

Liverpool, without only Xherdan Shaqiri and Nathaniel Clyne, are in the hunt for records. Avoiding defeat on Saturday evening would be the 43rd consecutive time they have won or drawn, putting them just six behind the Arsenal 'Invincibles' of 2003-04.

The visitors' record against Norwich will only add to the travelling confidence, winning 11 of their last 13, drawing the other two. And they have been victorious in 15 consecutive Premier League matches versus promoted opposition, conceding just five in the process.

In contrast, Norwich have lost 11 of their last 12 fixtures against teams positioned at the top of the table.

Meanwhile, the travelling Liverpool fans have seen their side score 20 goals in six away wins in a row on the road.

Any hope for Norwich?

Avoiding records

The Canaries can at least claim almost a fully fit side for arguably only the first time this season - Timm Klose the one absentee as Ben Godfrey returns from suspension.

They are also on a comparably good run of form, winning three of their last six in all competitions, keeping two clean sheets in the process.

Despite this being the highest scoring Premier League fixture across the last two decades, the home side will be wary of the importance of the first goal.

They have lost every single league game this season when they have conceded first...

Rusty Liverpool attack?

If Norwich are to have any hope of at least keeping the scoreline respectable, let alone earning a draw or victory against the side that have amounted four times as many points already this season, Alex Tettey will be a key figure in defensive midfield.

Fresh from signing a contract extension, Tettey will be tasked with providing protection for the joint worst defence in the league against the second best attack.

Yet, with Sadio Mane only recently returning to fitness and Mo Salah netting just twice on the road and perhaps distracted by an Olympic ambition, could Norwich pull off the unlikeliest of shocks in the faint hope that the pairing with almost half of Liverpool's goals could be off colour?

Nobody would have expected them to outscore Manchester City earlier in the season...