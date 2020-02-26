Opinion: Sander Berge still finding his feet at Sheffield United

Sander Berge has now played three times for Sheffield United since becoming their record signing in January. However, the transition to the Premier League has not been as smooth as many people expected it to be.

Berge made his debut in the 1-0 win away at Crystal Palace and was greeted with open arms by the Sheffield United fans and has been in the starting line up ever since.

Don't judge Berge yet

Any new player needs time to adapt to their new surroundings, especially when coming from a foreign league. This is certainly the case for Berge, especially considering the fact Sheffield United play in such a unique style compared to other teams.

Some players like Oliver Norwood did slip into the team seamlessly but his role is different from the other midfielder players. By contrast, John Lundstram signed for Sheffield United two years ago and he has only broken into the team this season; it takes players time.

Despite not making an instant impact at Bramall Lane, Berge has shown glimmers of quality. Lundstram has lost his place in starting eleven after a terrific season so far and has been right on Berge's heels. Lundstram replaced Berge against Bournemouth and then went onto to score the winner, reminding Chris Wilder exactly what he can do.

Wilder trusts Berge

It shows a lot of trust from a manager to put a new player in the starting eleven when it has been so consistent all season.

Even when Berge's mistake led to Bournemouth's goal on his home debut Wilder was quick to point out how Berge and his team bounced back.

"It showed the character my players possess," he told the club's media.

"Sander as well who made a little bit of a mistake there but I thought he was excellent."

Berge has also revealed that one of the reasons he signed for the Blades was Wilder and his style of play.

"It's a package of many things why I signed," he told BT Sport.

"The coach, the style of play, they wanted to play me a lot. It's a place to develop and of course the coach believes in me."

It is clear to see that Wilder trusts Berge just from the very fact he signed him. It is unlike the Sheffield United manager to spend that sort of money on a player unless he believes 100% he can make a impact at Bramall Lane.

Berge needs time to adapt to the new league, new country, new team and to the new style of play, so there is no need to judge him as a player just yet.