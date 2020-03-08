Tony Mowbray admits 'Derby were better' than his side after 3-0 defeat and opportunity to move into play-off places missed

Derby County made it back to back league wins on Sunday afternoon when they beat Blackburn Rovers 3-0 at Pride Park, ending the visitors five game unbeaten run.

Rovers finished the game with 10 men after John Buckley was shown red for a cynical tackle deep into stoppage time, but the damage was already done by the Rams after goals from Louie Sibley and two from Chris Martin put the home side within five points of sixth place.

Tony Mowbray's side had an opportunity to climb into the Sky Bet Championship play-off places with a win, although the defeat keeps them in 10th position, albeit just three points adrift of Preston North End who occupy the final play-off position.

Tony Mowbray admits Derby were the better team on the day

After a tough afternoon for the Blackburn boss, he was happy to concede to the fact that his side was second best in the game, speaking to the local media, he said:

“Derby were better than us today, I have to admit that.

“Give them credit, I thought they built from the back really well today and they have some talented young players.

“But that’s it really, we’re disappointed.”

Opportunity squandered by Rovers

The 56-year-old was frustrated that his team could not climb up the table and into the play-off places, which they would have done with a win:

“We came here with the ambition of getting into the top six, we believed that we would and could but Derby played well.

“If anything, I’m not sure that the balance was right. When you come away to Derby, who have such a strong home record, we believed we could hurt them with the striking options we’ve got and I probably put too many attacking minded players on today.”

Despite a heavy defeat, the Rovers boss felt his side had plenty of chances which if they converted them, could have changed the course of the game:

“I think we missed some opportunities to score. First-half we had some good chances and goals change games.

“Ultimately we missed our chances and paid.”

Blackburn boss full of credit for the Rams

Mowbray was very complimentary of the opposition after the match, he said:

“It was a great goal for the first, the second, we were a bit empty on the edge of the box and paid for it.

“Credit Derby, they have some talented players", he continued.

“I’m not sure the balance was right, Derby have such a strong home record and we came believing we could hurt them with the striking options and I probably had too many attack-minded players on the pitch ultimately against their controlled build up.”

Rovers were up against a side in Derby who are strong at Pride Park, Mowbray finished by admitting once more that his side had a tough game against strong opposition at home:

“I think they’re a decent team at home, it’s not for me to talk about why they’re decent at home but not so decent away from home.

“They’re a good football team and they controlled possession well.”

Next up for Blackburn is a home game against fellow promotion chasers Bristol City.

As for Derby, they also face a side hunting for the play-offs, as they play Millwall at The Den.