Swansea City 2-1 Millwall - Report as Swansea continue unbeaten start at expense of the Lions.

Swansea City ended Millwall's unbeaten start to the Championship season with a 2-1 victory at the Liberty Stadium.

Story of the game

It took seven minutes for the games first chance. Swansea had been dominating the early possession but the chance went the way of the visitors. Jed Wallace was played into the box by Shaun Hutchinson but his shot was easily blocked.

It took until the 21st minute for Swansea to create a chance of note. When it came it was a fairly simple one for Millwall goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski to claim. The hosts had dominated possession in the opening 45 minutes, having 66% of the ball but rarely threatened the Millwall back four.

The hosts could have taken the lead just before the break former West Ham man Andre Ayew did brilliantly well to find Jamal Lowe in the box, but he was denied by a superb block from Jake Cooper as half time arrived with the game goalless.

The deadlock was broken in the first moments of the second half. Morgan Gibbs-White on loan from Wolves was given too much space down the left-hand side, that allowed him to cross and Jake Bidwell managed to get the better of both Mahlon Romeo and Bialkowski and the hosts were in front.

Millwall don't lie down and accept defeat and they responded really well. Wallace, who went close in the first half went close again, just dragging a shot past the far post.

That was a warning sign that Swansea didn't take. On 51 minutes Millwall were level. Tom Bradshaw had not scored in the league since New Year's Day but finally ended his drought. He struck his shot low and hard towards the near post and it managed to beat Swansea keeper Steven Benda.

Ben Cabango scored to give Swansea the lead once again. After a goalmouth scramble that saw both Lowe and Bidwell both have shots saved before Cabango turned in the rebound.

Alex Pearce went close on 75 minutes shooting from around 35 yards out but Benda denied him as Swansea held on for all three points.

Team News

Swansea were forced into one change. Freddie Woodman missed out due to a stomach bug. He was replaced by Steven Benda who made his first senior appearance for the Welsh side.

Meanwhile, for Millwall, they named the same side that drew 1-1 with Brentford last weekend.

Takeaways

First defeat for Millwall

It's the first time this season that Millwall failed to take a point from a game this season. It is easy to see why they are so hard to beat. They set up with three centre-backs which will always make it tough for the attacking side.

Two poor goals to concede from a Millwall point of view

The two goals that Millwall conceded will disappoint Gary Rowett. Defending is a strong point for Millwall who have kept seven clean sheets in their last eleven games. Rowett will be very disappointed with the second goal in particular. Defending from set-pieces is normally a strong point for Millwall with the size of the team.

Bradshaw ends goal drought

It's been a long time for Tom Bradshaw, the former Barnsley man scored his first goal in the league since New Years Day. Could that now turn his fortunes around? Gary Rowett and the Millwall fan base will be hoping so as a regular goalscorer is something that Millwall badly miss and will need to find if they want to challenge at the top end of the table.