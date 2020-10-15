As it happened: Derby County 0-1 Watford FC as Pedro lights up Pride Park!


22:046 months ago

And that's all folks!

Thank you for joining VAVEL coverage and following along. 

It wasn't always fun or easy, but we persevered and were duly rewarded with a very special goal from Pedro.

VAVEL will have more analysis and interviews throughout the evening.

22:036 months ago

Post-match comments: Ivic

"We won the game, am i satisfied? I know we can play much better, work on it day by day.

It's a good three points but football is the future, not the past and the game is finished now so we need to look forward to the next game.

It was a very nice goal, a very nice moment - a player works hard and when a player works for the team these things happen.

We need to be careful and protect them - the young guys are the future of football and I like the work with them. They want to improve day by day.

21:496 months ago

Post-match comments: Tom Cleverley

"We've worked so hard the last two weeks. We deserved it. We're well drilled and we don't concede many chances at all... we can still be a little bit more ruthless but we deserved.

It's nice to play a run of games, it's been a while and i'm enjoying the responsibility of setting an example for the young players.

Pedro has that quality. We didn't use him enough first half... great strike and worthy of man of the match."

21:476 months ago

Key man

For 75 minutes it was pretty painful viewing at Pride Park but then one man stood up: Joao Pedro.

The young Brazilian didn't have much service tonight but finished clinically and in style to score the winner! Pedro showed maturity and class throughout the evening and was the difference between the two sides.

21:426 months ago

Coming up

VAVEL will have all the post-match analysis, interviews and news so please stick with us.
21:426 months ago

Quality shone through

Ultimately, the quality told as Watford move up to fifth with the win and Derby stay 20th.

It was only Watford's third goal of the season but it was one waiting for and worthy of winning any football match.

21:406 months ago

Full-time

Watford have done it but they were made to work very, very hard for the win.

Pedro lit up Pride Park with a spectacular effort from 18 yards with just 15 minutes left on the clock.

21:396 months ago

That's it!

The Referee blows the final whistle and that Rooney effort was the last action!
21:386 months ago

Deja vu?

93'

Rooney sets himself, stands over the ball and sends a tantalising effort inches over the bar.

Foster was helpless and Cocu looks on in despair as Rooney is unable to come to his aid once more.

Is this the end of Philip Cocu as Derby Manager?

21:376 months ago

Free-kick

93'

Did I speak too soon?

Wilmot collects a yellow card with a foul on Lawrence and Rooney has a free-kick centre of goal, 25 yards out.

21:366 months ago

92'

A long ball is sent into the Watford box but Foster rises above everyone to safely collect the ball and send the ball straight up the other end.

Watford look comfortable.

21:356 months ago

Added time

90'

Derby pile men forward but Watford have a goal-kick as the injured fourth official shows four minutes added time.

21:346 months ago

90'

Final minute of normal time here and Watford are slowing the game down as much as possible.

Hosts are desperate for one more chance, one more opportunity!

21:336 months ago

Substitution

Another change for Watford as Garner comes on for Quina in midfield.
21:326 months ago

88'

The corner falls to Lawrence on the edge of the box who fires a shot at a lunging Cleverley. 

The Rams appeal for handball but it struck his shoulder.

21:326 months ago

Corner!

88'

Derby have two minutes plus added time to find an equaliser and have a corner!

21:316 months ago

Substitutions

A change apiece for Derby and Watford.

Goalscorer, Pedro is replaced by Murray and Whittaker replaces Buchanan for the hosts.

21:286 months ago

83'

Just when I was starting to enjoy this game, Pedro has pulled up and asked to be subbed.

To be fair, if I had scored a goal like that, I would retire...

21:256 months ago

Chance!

80'

The game has gone end-to-end as Quina nearly puts Watford further ahead after dancing his way into the box. Unfortunately he can't sort his feet out and slices his effort wide from 12 yards.

21:246 months ago

So close!

79'

Brilliant from Rooney as Derby go straight up the other end and dissect Kabasele and Wilmot in the Watford defence.

Rooney is furious at himself as he slides the ball wide one-on-one with Foster on the edge of the box.

The game is alive!

21:226 months ago

Brilliant from Pedro

76'

Out of nothing, Watford are ahead.

Pedro receives the ball on the edge of the box, covered by two defenders.

Pedro takes one touch to get the ball out of his feet, another to set himself as the defenders back off and the third sees him curl the ball passed Marshall from 18 yards into the top-right corner.

Magic.

21:206 months ago

Goal!

WOW. MAGIC FROM PEDRO!

Watford lead!

21:196 months ago

Shot!

75'

I feel spoiled! Two shots in a minute.

Chalobah shoots from 35 yards and tries to get the ball swerving but Marshall isn't worried as it sails over the bar.

21:186 months ago

Shot!

73'

Lawrence takes on Cathcart and strikes a fierce shot from distance but straight at Foster.

21:176 months ago

72'

The corner comes to nothing as the ball is fired into a mess of bodies in the six yard box and falls comfortable for Marshall in the Rams goal.
21:166 months ago

Substitution

Before the corner, Ivic brings Craig Cathcart on for Troost-Ekong in Watford's first change of the night.
21:156 months ago

Corner!

71'

Watford work the ball wide and Davis gets on the end of a Watford cross to send it wide for a Watford corner.

21:156 months ago

70'

There is finally a sense of urgency to this game with twenty minutes to go as Watford pile the pressure on Derby County.

Spaces are starting to open up.

21:136 months ago

69'

The game is starting to finally open up as Watford try first through Quina and then Sema to test Marshall but Derby holding on.
21:106 months ago

Shot!

66'

Jason Knight goes for power over accuracy from 25 yards and his wild swipe sails well-wide of Foster's goal.

21:096 months ago

Substitution

64'

The first change of the night for the Rams as Lawrence replaces Holmes.

21:066 months ago

62'

Watford still moaning about the handball as Tom Lawrence warms up for Derby County. 

Lawrence is about to be introduced into the game as Cocu looks to spark his side into life.

21:056 months ago

Handball!

59'

Watford aggrieved as Evans deflects a Chalobah shot wide with his hands.

A blatant handball that prevents a goal but without VAR in the Championship, the score-line remains goalless.

Evans is a lucky man.
21:036 months ago

58'

Quina fires in the free-kick but is flicked on by Evans out for a throw-in.

Important touch for the Rams!

21:026 months ago

Free-kick!

57'

Huge opportunity for Watford here as Sema rolls Evans on the edge of the Derby box and gets fouled in the process.

Evans received the first yellow card of the evening.

20:586 months ago

54'

Much of the same from the first half, both sides struggling to pose a threat and defences very much on top as the ball is stuck in midfield.
20:566 months ago

51'

The ball is in the net!

Pedro tries to beat the offside trap but fails.

He then performs a delightful flick passed Marshall for the sake of it. I don't blame him, I would do the same if it was my first sight of goal all night.

20:546 months ago

49'

Early pressure on the deep-set Rams defence but the ball makes its way up to Rooney who does well to relieve the pressure and win a cheap free-kick on halfway.
20:536 months ago

48'

Watford find themselves deep in the Rams' half as Ken Sema wins a throw-in on the edge of the corner flag.
20:516 months ago

Substitute (kind of)

A calf injury sees James Wilson replaced by the fourth official as linesman. 

Drama at Pride Park!

20:496 months ago

Here we go!

Both sides are out and Derby County kick-off the second half!

Let's hope it is more entertaining that the first half.

20:436 months ago

Tea break

Go grab a bovril, make a cup of tea, or make yourself a coffee.

We will have the second half LIVE on VAVEL coming up in the next five minutes.

20:346 months ago

Half-time

Only one chance of note in the first half and it fell to the hosts.

After a sloppy pass from Watford Captain, Tom Cleverley, the Rams countered and found Holmes on the edge of the Watford box.

Unmarked, 18 yards out and with time, Holmes snatched at the chance as the ball sailed comfortably over the bar.

20:326 months ago

Added time

45'

There is no added time at the end of the first half and the Referee blows his whistle to end the first stanza.

20:306 months ago

Trying his luck

43'

Cleverley looks to make up for his earlier mistake with a speculative effort from 30 yards. However, the efforts is nowhere near to troubling the score-line.

20:296 months ago

42'

Sloppy last few minutes for Watford as Ken Sema now passes the ball straight to the Rams in his own half.

Watford need a wake-up call at half-time.

20:276 months ago

Chance!

40' 

And we nearly have that spark!

Cleverley's loose pass enables Derby to counter and Holmes is free on the edge of the box but fires his effort well over the back.

A huge chance for the Rams!

20:266 months ago

40'

For two sides that have only scored four goals between them all season, you really can't fault their effort but the game needs a spark.
20:226 months ago

Chance!

36'

Brilliant from Femenia, who turns the hosts inside out before the ball is crossed into Pedro. Fortunately for Derby, Davis is alert to the threat and diverts the ball out for a corner.

20:216 months ago

35'

Flashes of brilliant by Watford there as Cleverley some how finds Femenia on the left, who dances passed two defenders but can't find a Watford shirt in the box.
20:206 months ago

34'

Watford haven't looked threatening but, equally, they haven't really been threatened by the toothless hosts.

A pretty dour first 30 minutes for the neutral but we battle on!

20:186 months ago

30'

A nice move by Watford sees Pedro twist and turn before the ball works its way out to Femenia on the left.

On brand with the game, it strikes into the first man and goes out for a throw-in.

20:166 months ago

29'

If you're just joining us, where have you been?

Don't worry, you haven't missed anything.

Defences of both sides have been on top and no real chances for either side.

20:116 months ago

25'

Corner is easily cleared but rebounds back to Rooney who swings another cross into Curtis Davis. 

A Watford head gets there first and Ben Foster is relieved to catch the loose ball.

20:106 months ago

24'

Rooney's low free-kick deflects off the wall for another corner.

Derby on top at the moment.

20:106 months ago

23'

Free-kick now for Derby as Chalobah brings down Buchanan on the edge of the Watford box after getting ahead of his man in a 50/50.
20:086 months ago

22'

Matt Clarke goes close to getting on the end of a Rooney corner but great defender from Ben Wilmot prevents the Ram's centre-half from getting anything on it.
20:076 months ago

Corner

21'

Derby go up the other end and Buchanan does well to win a corner for the hosts.

20:056 months ago

A shot!

A poor free-kick by Watford that is cleared out to Femenia 20 yards out.

On the volley, the Watford wing-back tries his luck and skies it high into the stands.

The first shot of the game!

20:046 months ago

Free-kick

17'

We have some action!

Femenia is fouled on the edge of the Derby box and Watford have an opportunity on the right of the Derby box but from a tight angle.

20:036 months ago

16'

Derby trying to replicate the full-pitch press but at the moment chasing shadows as Watford move the ball quickly and easily upfield.
20:006 months ago

14'

Watford are playing a full pitch press which is forcing Derby into long-ball football. Neither Cocu, nor Rooney are very happy with how their side are playing.
19:596 months ago

Even Stevens

11'

Both defences standing strong so far with no real glimpses on goal for either set of forwards.

19:546 months ago

Shaky moments

6'

Couple of shaky moments at both ends as each side require a helping-hand from their goalkeepers after loose passes from their centre-backs.

19:516 months ago

Scrappy opening

5'

Both sides struggling to retain possession early on here as it changes hands frequently in the opening exchanges.

19:506 months ago

Formations

Both sides have lined up with three in defence and utilising wing-backs to create five in midfield. 
19:496 months ago

2'

Rooney swing in the free-kick but it nestles comfortably in the palms of Ben Foster, in the Watford goal.
19:496 months ago

Early Free-kick

2' Kabasele gives away an early free-kick to the Rams 35 yards out on the left side of Derby.
19:466 months ago

Kick-off

The Hornets, in all yellow, kick-off here at Pride Park, with the Rams in their white home kit.
19:456 months ago

Both sides are out!

Both sides are out on the pitch and we are now only seconds away from kick-off under the lights of Pride Park.
19:436 months ago

Kick-off moments away

The five minute bell has rung and the players are coming out of the changing rooms at Pride Park.

Kick-off is now only a couple of minutes away!

19:386 months ago

Recap

Watford find themselves in seventh in the Sky Bet Championship, having experienced defeat just once this season.

Whilst Derby County are in 20th with just one win to their name, having conceded eight goals to Watford's one.

19:326 months ago

Finishing warm-ups

Both sides are finishing their warm-ups and heading into the changing rooms with just 10 minutes to go until kick-off.
19:206 months ago

Under 30 minutes to go.

Kick-off is only 25 minutes away at Pride Park as Derby County host Watford FC.

Both sides will be desperate for a victory but for very different reasons.

Watford will be chasing promotion this season whilst the Rams are still finding their feet near the foot of the Championship table.

19:166 months ago

Warm-ups

The sides are warming up at Pride Park and I wish I could join them. It is not a warm Autumn evening!
19:156 months ago

The man in the middle!

Geoff Eltringham is in charge tonight. 

This will be his fourth game of the season, having handed out eight yellow cards and no reds thus far.

18:556 months ago

Four changes for visitors

Vladimir Ivic makes four changes to the Watford side that lost 1-0 to Reading two weeks ago, with William Troost-Ekong, Tom Cleverley, Domingos Quina & Ken Sema all starting at Pride Park.
18:526 months ago

Team News

So no Troy Deeney, Etienne Capoue, Will Hughes nor Ismaila Sarr for the Hornets, however wing-back Kiko Femenia has travelled and is in the starting line-up for the promotion hopefuls.

Just one change for the hosts as Max Bird replaces Kamil Jozwiak from the side that beat Norwich City last time out.

18:506 months ago

Team News: Derby County

Starting XI: Marshall, Byrne, Evans, Davies, Clarke, Buchanan, Holmes, Knight, Shinnie, Bird, Rooney

Subs: Roos, Wisdom, Forsyth, Te Wierik, Lawrence, Whittaker, Hector-Ingram

18:496 months ago

Team News: Watford FC

Starting XI: Foster, Ngakia, Troost-Ekong, Kabasele, Wilmot, Femenia, Cleverley, Chalobah, Quina, Sema, Joao Pedro

Subs: Bachmann, Cathcart, Stevenson, Garner, Phillips, Hungbo, Murray

18:306 months ago

Hornets have arrived

The travelling Hornets have arrived at Pride Park and we should have live team news for you in 15 minutes!
18:186 months ago

Conditions

It's a cool Autumn evening in Derby this evening but dry and cloudy with no rain in sight under the lights of Pride Park.

Kick-off is now only 90 minutes away.

18:166 months ago

What to expect?

Derby will be desperate for another win tonight to kick-start their season, but they will have to break down a stingy Watford defence that have conceded only one goal this season.

Between them, both sides have only scored four goals so expect a cagey affair with a low scoreline. 

18:136 months ago

Wayne Rooney

Since his debut for Derby in January of this year, former England Captain, Wayne Rooney has scored more direct free-kick goals (3) in the Championship than any other player (exc. play-offs).

 

18:126 months ago

Away day blues

Watford have won just once in their last 15 away league games (D3 L11), failing to win any of the last 10 on the road. 

Could they break the curse tonight?

 

18:126 months ago

Expecting Goals tonight

In 20 previous away league matches against Derby, Watford have NEVER kept a clean sheet, shipping 16 goals in their last five visits to Pride Park.
18:116 months ago

Recap on Watford absences

Since Watford’s last fixture, the Hornets have loaned centre-back Craig Dawson to West Ham and released the well-known names of Danny Welbeck and Daryl Janmaat.
17:426 months ago

Jordan Ibe still missing

Recent Rams signing Jordon Ibe, who arrived from AFC Bournemouth as a free agent, is building up his sharpness on the training ground.

The former Cherry has not played a competitive game in over a year after falling out of favour with his former club.

17:426 months ago

Team News: Derby County

In his pre-match press conference, Derby manager, Cocu provided an update on his side's health:

“Tom Lawrence is the closest to being involved in the first team again. He is very close. He feels good and has put in a lot of physical work, which is why he does not need a lot of time with the team training. 

“Martyn Waghorn is training but he will need time after eight weeks out, but he looks good and it is great to have him back in the training sessions.”

17:396 months ago

Pre-game press conference

Ahead of tonight's game, Watford Head Coach, Ivic had this to say about his side:

“At the moment we have João Pedro and Glenn Murray. We know João Pedro is playing as a starter for the first time and we need to have patience with young players. I am not satisfied that we have scored two goals in four games, we could have scored more goals.

“If you have more experienced players, a striker with games in the Championship, I’m sure we score two or three goals more. But I’m happy to work with young players and work with these guys because they show me day by day they want to be here, they show me their quality.”

17:366 months ago

Transfer news: Derby County

With the incoming of Kazim-Richards, Derby have loaned out striker, Jack Marriott to Sheffield Wednesday on a season-long loan, with Derby also taking up the opportunity to extend his contract until the summer of 2022.
17:346 months ago

Transfer window closes

A good and quiet day for the Hornets as they hold on to Troy Deeney, Ismaila Sarr and Kiko Femenia.

The owners will be happy to have kept much of their Premier League squad together as they look to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

17:326 months ago

Transfer news!

Watford have rejected a £25m bid from Crystal Palace for forward, Ismaila Sarr.

The Hornets paid a club-record £40m to sign him from Rennes in 2019 and value the striker at over £50m.

17:316 months ago

Kick-off closing in

With just over two hours until kick-off, VAVEL will be bringing you all the build-up and news as it happens.
21:586 months ago

Transfer News!

As expected, Colin Kazim-Richards has signed for Derby County this afternoon!

Reports coming out of Pride Park that he has signed a one-year deal with the Rams.

The striker will be in line to start against Watford tomorrow, having been in training with Derby already.

21:536 months ago

The next 24 hours

Whatever happens over the next 24 hours, VAVEL has you covered. 

Whether it is breaking transfer news, pre-match comments or team news, we will have it for you.

21:486 months ago

How to watch

You can follow all the action here with VAVEL. However, the game is also live on Sky Sports Football and local radio.
21:436 months ago

Back-drop

Amidst the continuing rise in COVID-19 cases across the UK, let's hope this game provides some respite.

It will, of course, be played without fans, but VAVEL hope to make up for that will play-by-play updates so please stick with us for what should be an enthralling game of football.

21:386 months ago

Head-to-Head

Having not played each other in over five years, Watford have not celebrated victory against the Rams since February, 2013 - a 2-1 win at Vicarage Road where Matej Vydra scored his 20th goal of the season and Watford moved up into second place.

Friday night's game should be equally competitive.

21:336 months ago

Form

Watford arrive at Pride Park fresh from their first defeat of the season, away to Reading two weeks ago. The defeat leaves them in seventh but with the opportunity to leapfrog into third with a victory against Derby County.

At the other end of the table, the Rams are languishing in 20th, with only one victory to their name - the 87th minute winner by Rooney away to Norwich City two weeks ago. Defeat could move them into the relegation zone and spell the end of Cocu's reign in charge.

21:286 months ago

Team News: Watford

Ivic could be forced into changes at short-notice for the trip to Derby County and will likely travel with the Window in mind. 

Troy Deeney is unlikely to travel due to transfer speculation, however Watford may be buoyed by the return of Etienne Capoue and Will Hughes to the starting line-up.

Otherwise, the Hornets can expect Nathanial Chalobah and Tom Cleverley to continue in midfield, with Joao Pedro upfront. 

21:236 months ago

Team News: Derby County

Amidst news that manager Phillip Cocu is on the verge of being sacked by the club if defeated by Watford on Friday night, Cocu will be hoping that for the safe return of three key players to his starting line-up.

Goalkeeper David Marshall (Scotland), winger Kamil Jozwiak (Poland) and midfielder Jason Knight (Republic of Ireland) were all in Nations' League action only 48 hours before the Rams are back in Championship action.

Marshall and Knight have started all four of Derby's league fixtures this season while Jozwiak has started the last three following his move from Lech Poznan.

 

21:186 months ago

Transfer News: Watford FC

Eagle eyes in the Premier League and Sky Bet Championship will be trained on Watford and London Colney as the Transfer Window closes.

With Liverpool, Manchester United and Crystal Palace all showing interest in forward, Ismaila Sarr, the deal could go down to the wire.

The Watford Observer understands the Eagles made contact with Sarr's representatives as early as the beginning of August but Palace have failed to make a concrete offer thus far.

21:136 months ago

Transfer News: Derby County

As reported by DerbyshireLive, Derby County could add striker, Colin Kazim-Richards to their forward-line ahead of the game against Watford. 

The 34-year-old is a free agent and has trained with the Rams, who have been searching for a striker in this current window, to join Wayne Rooney, Jack Marriott and Martyn Waghorn.

 

21:086 months ago

Calm after the storm

With kick-off coming less than three hours after the close of the Transfer Window, you can imagine the chaos that has been ensuing in both camps behind the scenes here at Pride Park. Watford and Ivic have been busy negotiating deals for attacking duo Troy Deeney and Ismaila Sarr. Whilst Derby owner, Mel Morris and Philip Cocu have been considering their own attacking options, with Colin Kazim-Richards on their radar.
21:036 months ago

Kick-off time

With two weeks to go until the end of British Summer Time, this may be one of the last evening kick-offs with a hint of sunlight as round five of the Sky Bet Championship kicks off at 19:45 at Pride Park.
20:586 months ago

Welcome back!

After a short international interlude, we are back with the Sky Bet Championship LIVE on VAVEL.

We will have all the team news, interviews and stats you could ever wish for ahead of the weekend as Derby County welcome Watford under the floodlights of Pride Park.

