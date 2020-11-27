Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Two of the Premier League's lowest scorers will go head to head on Sunday night as Wolverhampton Wanderers travel to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal.

Nuno's side will look to end a two-match winless run in North London, after drawing 1-1 against Southampton on Monday.

Unlike Wolves, Arsenal were in European action in midweek, winning 3-0 against Norwegian champions Molde.

The Gunners have struggled domestically in recent weeks, however, having scored just one goal in their last five Premier League matches.

Team news

Wolves will welcome back captain Conor Coady for Sunday's game, who has completed his period of self-isolation and was pictured in training this week.

Coady missed his first Wolves league game since September 2017 on Monday having self-isolated for 10 days after coming into contact with someone with COVID-19, and his return should see Wolves start in their usual three at the back.

Romain Saiss will miss the game, however, having tested positive for the virus on international duty.

Arsenal have a number of absentees, with Thomas Partey, Willian and Mohamed Elneny major doubts for the game, while Nicholas Pepe will also play no part having been sent off at Elland Road last week.

However, England international Bukayo Saka is expected to return, having missed the game against Molde with a dead leg.

Predicted lineups

Arsenal (4-4-2): Leno; Bellerin, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Nelson, Ceballos, Xhaka, Saka; Aubameyang, Lacazette.

Wolves (3-4-3): Patricio; Boly, Coady, Kilman; Semedo, Neves, Dendoncker, Ait-Nouri; Traore, Jimenez, Neto.

Ones to watch

If Arsenal are to end their troubles in front of goal, they will require Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to be on form.

The Arsenal captain has scored 22 goals in each of his last two Premier League seasons but has found the net just twice this term.

Wolves have a similar problem with their talisman, Raul Jimenez, who had a rare off night on Monday against Southampton.

The Mexican has scored four of Wolves' nine goals this season, and Nuno will need him to put away their chances if they are to have any chance of getting something from the Emirates on Sunday.

Previous meeting

Wolves and Arsenal last met at Molineux in July, with goals from Bukayo Saka and Alexandre Lacazette denting Wanderers' Champions League hopes.

The clubs' last three meetings at the Emirates have ended in a 1-1 draw, however, with the most recent game in North London seeing Jimenez's 76th-minute header cancelling out Aubameyang's early strike.

How to watch

The game kicks off at 7.15pm on Sunday and is live on Sky Sports Premier League.