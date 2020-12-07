As it happened: Brighton vs Southampton 1-2 in the Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
FT' Southampton take the points
91' Trossard straight at McCarthy
March swings a cross in and Trossard gets his head to it but it's straight at McCarthy who rescues it easily.
90' Four minutes added on
Four minutes have been added onto the second half.
88' Bissouma carded
A late challnge and a fiery reaction earns the Brighton player a card.
85' McCarthy booked
Alex McCarthy picks up a yellow card for time-wasting.
83' Maupay comes close
A ball played through to Maupay gives him a chance to turn quickly and shoot but he can't quite angle it at goal and it flashes wide.
81' Double change for the Seagulls
White and Welbeck both come off in response to the visitors going ahead and on comes Trossard and Jahanbakhsh.
80' INGS SCORES
Danny Ings nets from the spot to put the Saints in front! It's a perfectly placed goal into the left inside netting of the goal.
79' Gross yellow card
Gross misconduct for appealing against the penalty gives the Brighton scorer a card.
78' CONTROVERSIAL PENALTY
Southampton awarded a controversial penalty after a really long and extensive VAR check. They spent a long time at Stockley Park deciding, and after replaying the situation loads they eventually decide the foul was given inside the box.
76' Risky challenge by March
March brings down Kyle Walker-Peters on what looks like the line of the box, VAR taking a close look to decide whether it's in or outside the box.
73' Redmond over the bar
Danny Ings makes space within the box and lifts the ball over the defenders with a bit of skill, it falls to Redmond who should have scored but it's instead fired over the bar.
69' Redmond on
Theo Walcott comes off the field so that Nathan Redmond can make his return from injury for the Saints.
67' March fires wide
Maupay lays it off for March but he looks undecided as he shoots and scuffs the shot well wide.
66' Gross over the bar
Gross plays it off to Lamptey who makes a great run down the wing before eventually laying it back to Gross who fires it well over the crossbar.
64' Maupay on
Neal Maupay comes on for Aaron Connolly for the hosts as Brighton look to try and take the lead again.
62' Ings heads towards goal
Almost out of nothing Ings manages to get his head to the ball and angles it towards goal but Matt Ryan saves in goal.
58' Walcott curls wide
Armstrong feeds the ball into Walcott who curls an effort towards goal from the edge of the box but it narrowly drags wide of the right post.
55' Dunk yellow card
A late challenge on Che Adams by Lewis Dunk means the Brighton defender picks up a yellow.
52' McCarthy gathers
A deflected shot falls into the path of Welbeck but he can't quite get his feet together and Alex McCarthy gathers easily.
47' Danny Ings first involvement
Danny Ings finds himself diving to make the clearance from the free-kick and Saints are awarded a free-kick inside their own box as a result of the pressure put on the forward.
46' Romeu yellow card
Romeu picks up a yellow card after mistiming his challenge on Pascal Gross on the edge of the box as Brighton break. Free-kick awarded.
46' Second half underway
The second half is underway with the two teams split at 1-1.
HT' Danny Ings returns
Danny Ings has come on at the break for the Saints in the place of Djenepo who picked up a yellow in the first half
It's the first appearance for the English striker following his injury sustained.
HT' All square at the break
Both sides go into the box equal after a late Janik Vestergaard header cancelled out the opener from Pascal Gross.
Brighton started the half better, but Southampton grew into the game after the half hour mark and got the goal they were pressing for.
45+1' Webster connects from the free-kick
Brighton swing a corner into the box in the added time, Webster connects near the back post with a volley but it sails over the bar.
45' One minute added on
Just one minute at the end of the half.
44' SOUTHAMPTON GOAL
Janik Vestergaard gets his third goal of the season as he heads home into the top left corner from the corner kick.
43' Southampton corner
A loose cross finds Armstrong at the back post, he fires an effort at goal but it's deflected and out for a corner.
39' Walcott fires wide
Theo Walcott finds himself in some space on the edge of the box on the right and tries to fire a shot at goal but it goes well wide.
31' Gross fires over the bar
Welbeck lays it off for Gross inside the box with his chest but he fires his shot over the bar on the volley.
29' Brighton counter-attack
Lamptey breaks away on the counter attack and wins a corner for the home side after a quick break.
28' Southampton free-kick
James Ward-Prowse fires a cross in from the left side of the pitch but it sails over everyone and gets cleared out, however Southampton win another free-kick on the other side of the pitch. Although that free-kick comes to nothing.
25' PASCAL GROSS SCORES
Brighton lead at the Amex after Gross smashes his penalty into the top right corner whilst McCarthy dives to wrong way to his left.
24' BRIGHTON PENALTY
All the fans inside the stadium shouted in unity for a penalty after James Ward-Prowse puts his hands high in the air and reaches for the ball.
Referee points straight to the spot.
19' Successive Brighton corners
Brighton win another corner after a cleared one, March is standing over it but plays it short, it gets crossed in by Veltman but McCarthy claims.
12' Yellow for Djenepo
Early card picked up by Djenepo inside the first 15 minutes.
11' Dunk header
A free-kick gets swung into the box and Lewis Dunk makes a great run and stays onside but lofts his header way over the crossbar.
Should have done better.
4' McCarthy saves again
Pascal Gross finds himself in loads of space within the box, fires it at goal but it's saved again and cleared.
The offside flag was later raised but play resumes.
3' Welbeck denied
March runs down the left flank of the field, played a ball through to Welbeck who strikes it first time but is denied by Alex McCarthy in goal.
2' First chance
Djenepo takes a shot from the edge of the box but drags his shot way wide and it goes out for a goal-kick.
First shot of the game.
1' Kick-off
The game is now underway with Brighton playing in their home strip against the Saints who could rise to fifth with a victory today.
Kick-off almost upon us
Brighton have Tariq Lamptey back after his Villa Park red card incident.
Meanwhile, Southampton remain unchanged since their last game against Manchester United.
Where to watch live on TV
You can watch this Premier League match on the Sky Sports Main Event channel with real authentic crowd noises.
Alternatively, you can watch it on the Sky Sports Premier League channel for made-up fan noises.
Your Southampton XI
Your Brighton XI
8pm kick-off tonight
The Premier League has it's final round of fixtures for this matchday week when Brighton take on Southampton at the Amex Stadium.
Kick-off will at 20:00 GMT with team news in an hour beforehand.
Brighton took the lead in the first half after a handball inside the box gifted them a penalty which was converted by Pascal Gross.
Janik Vestergaard towered over everybody at the stroke of half-time and equalised from a corner to make it 1-1 at the break.
However, after the referee pointed for a free-kick, VAR overruled and issued a penalty which Danny Ings stepped up after returning from injury and slotted home.
It's a victory for the Saints that takes them to fifth in the league and onto 20 points and within four points of league leaders Tottenham.
Meanwhile Brighton sit in 16th, just four points from safety.