As it happened: Brighton vs Southampton 1-2 in the Premier League
Photo by Steve Bardens via Getty Images

06:374 months ago

FT' Southampton take the points

The full-time whistle has blown and Southampton walk away from the Amex Stadium with all three points after a controversial penalty gave them the lead in the second half.

Brighton took the lead in the first half after a handball inside the box gifted them a penalty which was converted by Pascal Gross.

Janik Vestergaard towered over everybody at the stroke of half-time and equalised from a corner to make it 1-1 at the break.

However, after the referee pointed for a free-kick, VAR overruled and issued a penalty which Danny Ings stepped up after returning from injury and slotted home.

It's a victory for the Saints that takes them to fifth in the league and onto 20 points and within four points of league leaders Tottenham.

Meanwhile Brighton sit in 16th, just four points from safety.

06:324 months ago

91' Trossard straight at McCarthy

March swings a cross in and Trossard gets his head to it but it's straight at McCarthy who rescues it easily.
06:274 months ago

90' Four minutes added on

Four minutes have been added onto the second half.
06:224 months ago

88' Bissouma carded

A late challnge and a fiery reaction earns the Brighton player a card.
06:174 months ago

85' McCarthy booked

Alex McCarthy picks up a yellow card for time-wasting.
06:124 months ago

83' Maupay comes close

A ball played through to Maupay gives him a chance to turn quickly and shoot but he can't quite angle it at goal and it flashes wide.
06:074 months ago

81' Double change for the Seagulls

White and Welbeck both come off in response to the visitors going ahead and on comes Trossard and Jahanbakhsh.
06:024 months ago

80' INGS SCORES

Danny Ings nets from the spot to put the Saints in front! It's a perfectly placed goal into the left inside netting of the goal.
05:574 months ago

79' Gross yellow card

Gross misconduct for appealing against the penalty gives the Brighton scorer a card.
05:524 months ago

78' CONTROVERSIAL PENALTY

Southampton awarded a controversial penalty after a really long and extensive VAR check. They spent a long time at Stockley Park deciding, and after replaying the situation loads they eventually decide the foul was given inside the box.
05:474 months ago

76' Risky challenge by March

March brings down Kyle Walker-Peters on what looks like the line of the box, VAR taking a close look to decide whether it's in or outside the box.
05:424 months ago

73' Redmond over the bar

Danny Ings makes space within the box and lifts the ball over the defenders with a bit of skill, it falls to Redmond who should have scored but it's instead fired over the bar.
05:374 months ago

69' Redmond on

Theo Walcott comes off the field so that Nathan Redmond can make his return from injury for the Saints.
05:324 months ago

67' March fires wide

Maupay lays it off for March but he looks undecided as he shoots and scuffs the shot well wide.
05:274 months ago

66' Gross over the bar

Gross plays it off to Lamptey who makes a great run down the wing before eventually laying it back to Gross who fires it well over the crossbar.
05:224 months ago

64' Maupay on

Neal Maupay comes on for Aaron Connolly for the hosts as Brighton look to try and take the lead again.
05:174 months ago

62' Ings heads towards goal

Almost out of nothing Ings manages to get his head to the ball and angles it towards goal but Matt Ryan saves in goal.
05:124 months ago

58' Walcott curls wide

Armstrong feeds the ball into Walcott who curls an effort towards goal from the edge of the box but it narrowly drags wide of the right post.
05:074 months ago

55' Dunk yellow card

A late challenge on Che Adams by Lewis Dunk means the Brighton defender picks up a yellow.
05:024 months ago

52' McCarthy gathers

A deflected shot falls into the path of Welbeck but he can't quite get his feet together and Alex McCarthy gathers easily.
04:574 months ago

47' Danny Ings first involvement

Danny Ings finds himself diving to make the clearance from the free-kick and Saints are awarded a free-kick inside their own box as a result of the pressure put on the forward.
04:524 months ago

46' Romeu yellow card

Romeu picks up a yellow card after mistiming his challenge on Pascal Gross on the edge of the box as Brighton break. Free-kick awarded.
04:474 months ago

46' Second half underway

The second half is underway with the two teams split at 1-1.
04:424 months ago

HT' Danny Ings returns

Danny Ings has come on at the break for the Saints in the place of Djenepo who picked up a yellow in the first half

It's the first appearance for the English striker following his injury sustained.

04:374 months ago

HT' All square at the break

Both sides go into the box equal after a late Janik Vestergaard header cancelled out the opener from Pascal Gross.

Brighton started the half better, but Southampton grew into the game after the half hour mark and got the goal they were pressing for.

04:324 months ago

45+1' Webster connects from the free-kick

Brighton swing a corner into the box in the added time, Webster connects near the back post with a volley but it sails over the bar.
04:274 months ago

45' One minute added on

Just one minute at the end of the half.
04:224 months ago

44' SOUTHAMPTON GOAL

Janik Vestergaard gets his third goal of the season as he heads home into the top left corner from the corner kick.
04:174 months ago

43' Southampton corner

A loose cross finds Armstrong at the back post, he fires an effort at goal but it's deflected and out for a corner.
04:124 months ago

39' Walcott fires wide

Theo Walcott finds himself in some space on the edge of the box on the right and tries to fire a shot at goal but it goes well wide.
04:074 months ago

31' Gross fires over the bar

Welbeck lays it off for Gross inside the box with his chest but he fires his shot over the bar on the volley.
04:024 months ago

29' Brighton counter-attack

Lamptey breaks away on the counter attack and wins a corner for the home side after a quick break.
03:574 months ago

28' Southampton free-kick

James Ward-Prowse fires a cross in from the left side of the pitch but it sails over everyone and gets cleared out, however Southampton win another free-kick on the other side of the pitch. Although that free-kick comes to nothing.
03:524 months ago

25' PASCAL GROSS SCORES

Brighton lead at the Amex after Gross smashes his penalty into the top right corner whilst McCarthy dives to wrong way to his left.
03:474 months ago

24' BRIGHTON PENALTY

All the fans inside the stadium shouted in unity for a penalty after James Ward-Prowse puts his hands high in the air and reaches for the ball.

Referee points straight to the spot.

03:424 months ago

19' Successive Brighton corners

Brighton win another corner after a cleared one, March is standing over it but plays it short, it gets crossed in by Veltman but McCarthy claims.
03:374 months ago

12' Yellow for Djenepo

Early card picked up by Djenepo inside the first 15 minutes.
03:324 months ago

11' Dunk header

A free-kick gets swung into the box and Lewis Dunk makes a great run and stays onside but lofts his header way over the crossbar.

Should have done better.

03:274 months ago

4' McCarthy saves again

Pascal Gross finds himself in loads of space within the box, fires it at goal but it's saved again and cleared.

The offside flag was later raised but play resumes.

03:224 months ago

3' Welbeck denied

March runs down the left flank of the field, played a ball through to Welbeck who strikes it first time but is denied by Alex McCarthy in goal.
03:174 months ago

2' First chance

Djenepo takes a shot from the edge of the box but drags his shot way wide and it goes out for a goal-kick.

First shot of the game.

03:124 months ago

1' Kick-off

The game is now underway with Brighton playing in their home strip against the Saints who could rise to fifth with a victory today.
03:074 months ago

Kick-off almost upon us

Brighton have Tariq Lamptey back after his Villa Park red card incident.

Meanwhile, Southampton remain unchanged since their last game against Manchester United.

03:024 months ago

Where to watch live on TV

You can watch this Premier League match on the Sky Sports Main Event channel with real authentic crowd noises.

Alternatively, you can watch it on the Sky Sports Premier League channel for made-up fan noises.

02:574 months ago

Your Southampton XI


02:524 months ago

Your Brighton XI


02:474 months ago

8pm kick-off tonight

The Premier League has it's final round of fixtures for this matchday week when Brighton take on Southampton at the Amex Stadium.

Kick-off will at 20:00 GMT with team news in an hour beforehand.

